Xbox Games Pass and Games with Gold continue to deliver the goods this month

What’s better than video games? Free video games!

Thankfully, Xbox’s masterful Game Pass subscription service and its monthly Games with Gold promotion dish out plenty of them on a regular basis.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

OK, so these games aren’t technically ‘free’. But with an existing Xbox Gold or Xbox Game Pass subscription, you’ll be able to download them at no extra cost, and play them for as long as you pay your monthly fee.

There are already hundreds of top quality titles - both big and small - on Xbox Game Pass, so we’ll be covering only which games are confirmed to be arriving to and departing the service in the month of June 2022.

Here is everything you need to know.

Which games are coming to Game pass in June 2022?

Assassin's Creed Origins, Chorus, and Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection are among the first wave of June 2022 Xbox Game Pass titles, with Microsoft formally unveiling what's coming to the service early this month.

1 June: For Honor: Marching Fire Edition (Console, PC, Cloud)

2 June: Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection (Console, PC)

7 June: Assassin's Creed Origins (Console, PC, Cloud)

7 June: Chorus (Console, PC, Cloud)

7 June Disc Room (Console, PC, Cloud)

7 June Spacelines From The Far Out (Console, PC)

21 June: Shadowrun Trilogy: Console Edition (Console)

28 June: Escape Academy (Console)

(Image: Ubisoft)

We’ll update this last as and when more titles are revealed - as Microsoft usually unveils more each week.

But if you’re thinking the early pickings look slim, fear not...

The Xbox team has hinted at some "surprises" to come as part of the huge Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase on Sunday 12 June.

“We’re not done for June, so keep an eye on The Wire or PC and Xbox Game Pass Twitter and Instagram for more games, more release dates, and possibly a few surprises now and again,” they said.

“We’ll see you on 12 June for the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, and back here soon! Cheers!"

Which games are leaving Game Pass in June 2022?

Five games will be removed from Xbox Game Pass on 15 June, in addition to the new additions.

They are:

15 June: Darkest Dungeon (Console, PC, Cloud)

15 June: Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance (Console, PC, Cloud)

15 June: GreedFall (Console, PC, Cloud)

15 June: Limbo (Console, PC, Cloud)

15 June: Worms Rumble (Console, PC, Cloud)

If you want to get any of these games before they depart Game Pass, subscribers can get a 20% discount until 15 June.

Which games are coming to Games With Gold in June 2022?

All four Xbox Games With Gold titles have been officially revealed for June 2022 by Microsoft.

For Xbox Live Gold members (and subscribers to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate), these titles are available to download for free.