Though July 2023's selection of tantalising gaming treats may appear modest at first glance - with only five titles highlighted below - it should prove to be a bountiful month, particularly for enthusiasts of platforming adventures and gripping narratives.

Brace yourself for remarkable journeys through imaginative worlds, where captivating gameplay mechanics and immersive storytelling await. Let's dive into the highlights of the best games releasing this July, showcasing the experiences that lie ahead.

Scarf

(Image: HandyGames)

PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is it? This adventure game, which blends puzzles and 3D platforming, takes players on an allegorical journey through stunning worlds aided by a loyal companion in the form of a dragon-shaped scarf.

Your mission is to trap rebellious souls that have created their own worlds, and you'll explore 3D landscapes each with its own unique mechanics, learning new abilities that will allow you to overcome each area's challenges.

Scarf is a slow-paced game in which you'll also have to solve puzzles to move forward with the adventure, and you even gather collectibles to unlock an alternative ending.

When can I play it? 6 July

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals

(Image: Netflix)

PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5

What is it? This mind-bending sequel builds upon the foundation of its critically acclaimed predecessor and looks to offer yet another supernatural, narrative-driven adventure game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The tranquil town of Camena is plagued by a series of inexplicable disruptions after an anomaly in the form of unnaturally occurring electromagnetic waves plunges the community into disarray. Tasked with unravelling the enigma, Riley Poverly reluctantly returns to her childhood home, only to discover that the truth she seeks far surpasses her initial expectations.

Whether you choose to embark on the journey as a standalone story or deepen your connection by revisiting the original is entirely in your hands, but every step you take in Oxenfree II shapes the unfolding narrative, as your choices reverberate throughout the story.

When can I play it? 12 July

Pikmin 4

Pikmin 4's new 'pupmin' companion could be the star of the show (Image: Nintendo)

Nintendo Switch

What is it? After a gap of two decades without a fresh addition to the Pikmin franchise (excluding the 2020 upgraded deluxe version of Pikmin 3 for the Nintendo Switch), fans are eagerly anticipating the imminent arrival of a brand-new instalment in the adorable strategy series.

In Pikmin 4, Captain Olimar finds himself in a predicament once again. While embarking on another daring adventure, he crash lands on a strange planet, leaving him stranded and in need of rescue. However, things take an unexpected turn when the Rescue Corps, dispatched to save Olimar, also suffers a crash landing on the same world.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Players take on the role of a rookie Rescue Corps recruit, and must mount a daring mission to save both Olimar and the stranded Rescue Corps members, and guide them safely back home. The upcoming game is the first in the series to give players the opportunity to create and control a custom playable character, which adds a new level of personalisation.

When can I play it? 21 July

Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara

(Image: Chibig)

PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

What is it? The 3D platforming continues in July with Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara, in which you'll embark on an exhilarating escapade with Koa and her loyal companion Napopo as they navigate the vibrant realm of Mara, traversing untamed islands, outsmarting traps and conquering formidable pirate bosses in an homage to classic adventures.

It's your quest to unlock a mesmerising archipelago, gradually revealing its splendour one piece at a time, from sun-kissed beaches to fiery volcanoes.

Whether you seek a tranquil gaming respite or crave a thrilling test of skill, Koa and the Five Pirates caters to adventurers of all stripes; newcomers seeking leisurely enjoyment or seasoned speedrunners hungering for challenge.

When can I play it? 27 July

Disney Illusion Island

(Image: Disney Interactive)

Nintendo Switch

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is it? And still the platformers keep coming in July! Though this one is a 2D side-scroller, it does offer four-player cooperative gameplay (though, of course, it can be tackled solo if you wish).

Playing as some of Disney's most beloved characters, players will join Mickey and friends on a quest to explore the mysterious island of Monoth and recover three mystical books to save the world from disaster. Each character can unlock special abilities as you perform high-flying platforming feats, solve fun puzzles and take on epic boss battles.

With hand-drawn animation, an orchestrated original score and authentic voice talents, this one sure looks - and sounds - the part, and you'll run, swim, swing, and jump your way through a beautiful yet mysterious island discovering rich biomes and hidden secrets.