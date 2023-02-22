The latest instalment of 2K’s near-annual series of professional-wrestling games is back in March

As we barrel ever further into 2023, new games continue to head our way at a quite a rate, and March looks set to be another month with something for every gaming fan.

American sports fans are especially well catered for this month, with virtual wrestling and baseball both on the cards, while action-RPG fans can expect the latest effort from Team Ninja.

On the Nintendo side of things, there’s more Bayonetta action coming your way (with a delightfully cutesy twist), and an old GameCube horror classic gets a 2023 update that is sure to chill you in all new ways.

So, without further ado, here are five of the best games to look out for in March 2023.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

(Image: Koei Tecmo)

PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

What is it? In this action-RPG, you’ll play as a nameless soldier who must fight against monsters and demons in a dark fantasy version of China’s chaotic Three Kingdoms period between 220 to 280 AD.

The latest game from Japan’s Team Ninja - best known for the Ninja Gaiden action-adventure game series - Wo Long is similarly focused on tight, precise combat systems, which players will need to master to overcome the game’s trickier foes.

That combat is modelled around ancient traditional sword practitioners of the Chinese martial arts, who could gracefully change pace as they shifted between offensive and defensive manoeuvres, and you’ll also be able to unleash "spirit attacks", allowing you to use special combat moves or cast elemental spells.

Wo Long looks to be an intriguing take on a historical period largely overlooked in the Western world, fusing elegant blade combat with mystical fantasy elements. A cult classic in the making?

When can I play it? 3 March

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon

(Image: Nintendo)

Nintendo Switch

What is it? Fans of Platinum Games’ Bayonetta series only just got their hands on the third game in the franchise in October 2022, but already a new entry is here to be enjoyed.

Granted, Cereza and the Lost Demon takes a slightly different tack to the mainline instalments, serving more as a prequel companion game to Bayonetta focusing on Cereza as a young girl, and sporting a striking and distinct storybook-inspired art style all of its own.

The new title also features gameplay not before seen in the Bayonetta series, with players controlling both Cereza and her infernal demon partner, Cheshire, as they explore, engage in combat and solve puzzles to go deeper into the forest to gain the power to save Cereza’s mother.

When can I play it? 17 March

WWE 2K23

(Image: 2K Sports)

PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

What is it? The latest instalment of 2K’s near-annual series of professional-wrestling games is back, with all the added new features and roster updates you’ve come to expect from the WWE games.

2023 will be an interesting year for wrestling titles, with a new game from upstart rival company AEW (called ‘Fight Forever’) also in the works, aiming to provide a more arcade-like experience helmed by the famed developers behind some of the classic works of the Nintendo 64’s wrestling game heyday.

How - if at all - that will affect 2K’s own approach to translating the graps to the video game realm remains to be seen, but with deep customisation options and the ability to run and schedule your own wrestling business in the popular MyGM mode, 2K23 is likely to be a solid - if not groundbreaking - new game for pro-wrestling fans to get their hands on.

When can I play it? 17 March

Resident Evil 4

(Image: Capcom)

PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

What is it? Hot on the heels of the immaculate 2023 remake of sci-fi horror Dead Space comes a modern reimagining of Capcom classic Resident Evil 4.

The recently rebuilt versions of Residents 2 and 3 arguably kick-started the trend for moder-day makeovers, which take the foundations laid by their original games and build upon them with modern day gameplay and graphics, and to get a fresh take on one of the most beloved titles in the series really is a coup for horror fans.

Resident Evil 4 began the series’ slow descent into more action-oriented gameplay, but it’s one of the more acclaimed entries in the long running Japanese series, and so to go hands-on with it again with a modern bent is certainly an exciting prospect.

Expect some fairly major changes to the base game, but ones that retain the nostalgic thrill of guiding Leon Kennedy around rural Spain. I, for one, never got a chance to give the original a go, so this is probably my most anticipated title of March 2023.

When can I play it? 24 March

MLB: The Show 23

(Image: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

What is it? Doing for America’s favourite pastime what the 2K series is doing for wrestling, MLB: The Show lets you step out onto a virtual diamond and live out your wildest baseballin’ fantasies.

With fully licensed rosters taking on every team from the major leagues, this year’s edition also sees the inclusion of a new Storylines: A New Game Experience mode, which features a mixture of gameplay and narration to deliver a kind of video game-slash-documentary experience.

The debut iteration of this mode is set to feature baseball’s Negro Leagues, which comprised teams of African Americans and Latin Americans, and served a highly important role in the sport’s history, with eight influential players rightly getting the long-overdue spotlight they deserve.