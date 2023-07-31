August 2023 is shaping up to be an exciting month for gamers, offering a great range of different gameplay experiences to be had.

With the weather not showing any signs of improvement, what better way to spend your time indoors than by delving into some captivating virtual worlds?

From wrestling legends duking it out in a unique RPG adventure to an adorable cat simulator game that doubles as an intriguing adventure, there's something for everyone this August.

So, grab your gaming gear and mark your calendars for these must-play titles that are set to hit the shelves soon. Let's take a closer look at some of the best games coming your way this month.

WrestleQuest

(Image: Skybound Games)

PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, iOS, Android

What is it? This soon to be released new RPG adventure brings something new to the genre by featuring iconic wrestling legends such as Randy Savage, Booker T, Andre The Giant, and others.

In the game, you'll "assume the role of a young wrestling hopeful, on his quest to become one of the all-time greats while he powerbombs, slams, and suplexes his way to the top".

The turn-based gameplay mixes real-time action with tactical choices, and the pixel art visual style is said to "perfectly represent the combined worlds of wrestling, toys, and action figures".

When can I play it? 8 August

Stray

(Image: Annapurna Interactive)

Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

What is it? When Stray first came out in July of last year, it was a hit on both PC and PlayStation. Now, it's coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S on 10 August.

In this adorable adventure, you play as a stray cat that is lost, alone and cut off from their family, and must solve an ancient mystery in order to leave a escape long-forgotten futuristic cybercity and return home.

Essentially a cat simulator game - so much so, it was often referred to shorthand by many as simply "the cat game" - this is a must for any feline fan. Though, even if you're more of a dog person, the intriguing adventure at its heart should still pull you in.

When can I play it? 10 August

Immortals of Aveum

(Image: Electronic Arts)

PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

What is it? This new single-player, first-person magic shooter from Ascendant Studios - and released by EA through its 'Originals' label' - is set in a fantasy realm enveloped in magic, seething with strife and on the verge of oblivion.

You play as Jak, as he joins an exclusive order of battlemages to save a world that is on the verge of extinction.

While fantasy FPS games have been around before, this Immortals of Aveum seems to be going for something a little more fast-paced, and with the people behind Call of Duty and Dead Space, players can likely expect a good level of polish.

When can I play it? 22 August

Ride 5

(Image: Milestone S.r.l.)

PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

What is it? Start your engine, and get ready for Ride 5 to take to the track. The previous game in the series infamously fooled YouTube viewers into thinking its gameplay was real, live-action helmet-cam footage as motorbike riders bobbed and weaved around the backroads of the Isle of Man.

Will the sequel continue to make players feel as though they are actually racing at breakneck speed? Confirmed to be a current-gen exclusive, we're sure to see some graphical updates, and so it's highly likely Ride 5 will be even more adrenaline-fuelled.

When can I play it? 24 August

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

(Image: FromSoftware Inc./Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.)

PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

What is it? Before it became more famous for its revolutionary Souls-like games, FromSoftware had an extensive history of developing mech games.

The company returns to its Armoured Core series with Fires of Rubicon, and it's clear that the Elden Ring millions (one of the best-selling games of last year) have been poured into its production.