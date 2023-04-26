A host of new releases - including The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, Lego 2K Drive, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - are out in May 2023

Get your controllers ready, as May 2023 is just around the corner and the video game world is about to light up with a host of new releases that will keep you entertained for hours on end.

From action-packed adventures to immersive role-playing experiences, this month’s lineup promises to offer something for everyone, whether you’re looking for intense battles, heart-pumping thrills or mind-bending puzzles.

Fans of engaging stories and vivid worlds will be able to dive deep into new universes that will captivate your imagination. Or, if you’re looking for something more social, there are multiplayer titles that will let you team up with friends and strangers alike to take on the world.

Here is everything you need to know about the gaming highlights of May 2023.

Redfall

(Image: Bethesda Softworks)

PC, Xbox Series X/S

What is it? From the acclaimed developer of Prey and Dishonored comes Redfall, an open-world, single-player and cooperative first-person shooter that carries on Arkane’s legacy of meticulously crafted worlds and immersive sims.

A legion of vampires is occupying the island town of Redfall, Massachusetts, and have cut off the residents’ access to the outside world and the sun. Playing either solo or with friends, you’ll work to uncover the mystery surrounding the vampires’ appearance as you explore and become fully immersed in a compelling story campaign.

Redfall also marks the first big-name first-party exclusive to come from Bethesda Softworks since Microsoft acquired the company and its studios in 2021. As such, it’s coming to Xbox’s Game Pass service on the day of release, and looks to make a good first impression.

When can I play it? 2 May

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Tears of the Kingdom adds more verticality to Hyrule, with Link able to explore large, floating ‘sky islands’ (Image: Nintendo)

Nintendo Switch

What is it? Simply put, Tears of the Kingdom is the long-awaited sequel to one of the best games ever made - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - which was released in March 2017 as a flagship launch title for the then brand new Nintendo Switch console.

Breath of the Wild was well-received for several reasons, mainly because it was a highly immersive experience that featured a vast game world full of exploration, discovery and surprises.

With the sequel similarly focusing on player discovery and exploration, Nintendo are unsurprisingly looking to keep most of the new game’s secrets under wraps, letting players uncover them for themselves when it releases in May.

When can I play it? 12 May

Humanity

(Image: Enhance)

PC, PS4, PS5

What is it? In this third-person puzzle game, you take on the role of a dog that can control vast, marching crowds of people as they jump, turn, push, float, shoot, and climb their way through nearly 100 stages.

If that sounds like an intriguing take on a 3D, Lemmings-style game, that’s because Humanity is, and coming from the minds of the meditative Tetris Effect, this one is sure to be a unique experience.

Devious puzzles, strategic thinking, and even some “epic” boss fights are interspersed with more action-oriented elements and platformer-like levels, and an ever-expanding collection of stages that other players have made will keep you entertained long after you’ve completed the main game’s challenges.

When can I play it? 16 May

Lego 2K Drive

(Image: 2K)

What is it? Lego has had a presence in video games since the early 1990s, with titles like Lego Island and Lego Chess. But while the Lego games have included various types of vehicles, such as planes, helicopters and boats, racing games have not been a primary focus.

But that’s all set to change with Lego 2K Drive, which while not the first dedicated Lego racing game - 1999’s Lego Racers allowed players to build and race their own vehicles and was successful enough to spawn a sequel - it is the first title to primarily focus on the act of driving vehicles at speed in over 20 years.

In the new game, players drive around the large open environment of “Bricklandia”, discovering new races, objectives and missions as they go, all in the hopes of one day taking home the prized Sky Cup Trophy. There are several distinctive biome zones to explore, each filled with minigames, challenges, collectibles, and objects to demolish.

When can I play it? 19 May

After Us

(Image: Private Division)

PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

What is it? In order to save the souls of extinct animals in artistic 3D action-adventure After Us, you play as Gaia, the Spirit of Life, and traverse gorgeous platforming environments in an abstract world.

The last whale harpooned, the last eagle caged, the last deer hunted down - it’s up to you to resurrect these creatures while avoiding encounters with the dangerous, oil-covered Devourers that prowl the wasteland in search of any remaining life.

When can I play it? 23 May

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

(Image: Daedalic Entertainment/Nacon)

What is it? This official adaptation is based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s writing is set concurrently with the events in The Fellowship of the Ring, and is a grand interactive action-adventure.

You take on the role of the mysterious Gollum on his perilous journey and learn how he managed to outsmart the most influential figures in Middle-earth.

You’ll use Gollum’s special abilities to investigate and sneak into legendary locations from the Lord of the Rings universe, while also climbing to the breathtaking heights of places like the Dark Tower of Barad-dûr.

When can I play it? 25 May

System Shock

(Image: Prime Matter)

PC

What is it? First released in 1994, System Shock was a first-person action-adventure game that combined elements of role-playing games and survival horror, set aboard a space station taken over by an artificial intelligence named SHODAN.

System Shock was praised for its innovative gameplay, immersive atmosphere and complex narrative, and nearly 30 years later, the year’s run of stunning modern-day remakes of classic games looks to continue with a totally rebuilt 2023 version of the iconic title.

System Shock 2 inspired other influential games such as Deus Ex and BioShock, and its impact on the gaming industry can still be seen today in the popularity of first-person immersive sims. This remake is sure to introduce a new audience to the game, while giving long-term fans a fresh take on a classic.