Official Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition poster | CD Projekt Red

Here is everything you need to know about the Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition on Nintendo Switch 2

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CD Projekt RED's acclaimed open-world RPG, Cyberpunk 2077, is set to make its debut on Nintendo consoles with the Ultimate Edition launching alongside the Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5th 2025. This comprehensive package includes the base game, the Phantom Liberty expansion, and all updates to date, offering an immersive experience in the dystopian world of Night City.​

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition Release Date

The Ultimate Edition of Cyberpunk 2077 will be available on June 5th 2025, coinciding with the global release of the Nintendo Switch 2. This marks the first time the game is accessible on a Nintendo platform, allowing players to explore Night City on the go or at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition Price

The game is priced at £59.99 in the UK and $69.99 in the US. It will be available both physically and digitally. The physical version comes on a 64 GB game cartridge, containing the full game and expansion without requiring additional downloads, except for optional language packs.

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition Characters

Players will step into the shoes of V, a customizable mercenary navigating the treacherous streets of Night City. Key characters include:​

Johnny Silverhand: A rebellious rocker played by Keanu Reeves.

A rebellious rocker played by Keanu Reeves. Jackie Welles: V's loyal friend and partner.

V's loyal friend and partner. Judy Alvarez: A skilled braindance technician.

A skilled braindance technician. Panam Palmer: A nomad with a strong sense of justice.

A nomad with a strong sense of justice. Solomon Reed: Introduced in Phantom Liberty, a seasoned FIA agent portrayed by Idris Elba.

These characters, among others, enrich the narrative, offering diverse storylines and interactions throughout the open world.

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition on Nintendo Switch 2

The Nintendo Switch 2 version of Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition is optimised to leverage the console's enhanced capabilities. Features include:​

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gyroscope aiming: For more intuitive shooting mechanics.

For more intuitive shooting mechanics. Motion controls: Enhancing immersion during gameplay.

Enhancing immersion during gameplay. Touchscreen support: Facilitating menu navigation and interactions.

Facilitating menu navigation and interactions. Mouse input compatibility: Offering alternative control schemes.​

Is Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition coming to Nintendo Switch 1?

No, Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition is not planned for release on the original Nintendo Switch. The game's technical demands exceed the capabilities of the first-generation Switch hardware. The Switch 2's upgraded specifications are essential to deliver the intended performance and visual fidelity.

With its rich narrative, expansive world, and enhanced features tailored for the Nintendo Switch 2, Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition promises to be a standout title in the console's launch lineup. Whether you're a newcomer or returning to Night City, this edition offers the definitive Cyberpunk experience.