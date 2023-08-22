Destiny 2 fans will soon get to see more from the game's next big expansion

As part of Gamescom - held physically in Cologne, Germany - all manner of live-streams and presentations are being beamed across the internet to viewers back home.

One of those Gamescom adjacent streams is that of Destiny 2, which returns this year to give us a glimpse at the upcoming The Final Shape expansion, as well as shedding light on what to expect in Season 22 of the popular free-to-play online first-person shooter.

So when exactly can you watch that stream (and how?), and what can you expect from the presentation? Here is everything you need to know about it.

What to expect from the Destiny 2 showcase

The 'leaked' promotional art, which appears to show references for The Final Shape's new Supers( Image: Bungie)

A series of reported content leaks have seemingly given fans a teaser of what to expect as part of the upcoming Destiny 2 livestream.

At the event, Bungie will formally present the new "Final Shape" expansion that is expected to bring Destiny 2's initial Light vs. Darkness story to a close.

Destiny 2's expansions introduce new storylines, locations, activities and gear to the game. They typically build upon the game's lore and universe, expanding the player's understanding of the Destiny world and its characters.

That much was already known, but data miners have now unearthed some intriguing data from Bungie's website that gives us some indications of what exactly to anticipate.

Posting on the r/Destiny2Leaks subreddit, Reddit member Jgugjuhi posted promotional art they had discovered that appears to include references for The Final Shape's new upcoming Supers and episodic content.

First released in 2017, Destiny 2 has remained fresh through numerous substantial content updates (Image: Bungie)

The Warlock Vanguard Ikora Rey is front and centre in the promo graphic, followed by Cayde-6 on her right and the Guardian on her left, the latter of whom appears to be wearing an armour set identical to that seen in a teaser video published last week.

Several other Guardians can be seen in the distance, along with a Hunter who appeared in the Season of the Seraph's closing cutscene.

Additionally, according to information provided by dataminer nblock, The Final Shape's web page features multiple sections, much like other pages on Bungie's website. However, it's what these sections are called that is of interest here.

The dataminer claims that two sections in particular - "Supers Section" and "Episodes Section" - suggest that The Final Shape expansion will include both episodic content and new Supers for each class.

We're currently in the dark regarding the format of the "episodes" that will be made available along with the expansion - hopefully the showcase will clear these details up.

When will The Final Shape expansion be released?

One of the most crucial pieces of information surrounding The Final Shape is its release date. While this is likely to be confirmed as part of the Destiny 2 showcase, as of the time of writing, nothing has been made official.

However, an advertisement seen recently on gaming streaming service Twitch recently suggests that The Final Shape expansion will debut on Tuesday 27 February 2024.

How to watch the Destiny 2 showcase

The "main event" will commence at 5pm BST on Tuesday 22 August, with a pre-show kicking off an hour before that.