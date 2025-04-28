Devil May Cry 6: Everything we know right now

Devil May Cry Netflix Anime | Netflix/Capcom

Here is everything we know right now about Devil May Cry 6

Capcom's Devil May Cry franchise has long been a cornerstone of the hack-and-slash genre, with Devil May Cry 5 (2019) marking a triumphant return for the series on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. As of April 2025, anticipation for Devil May Cry 6 is mounting, fuelled by leaks, voice actor slip-ups, and the release of a new Netflix anime. While no official confirmation exists, here's a comprehensive look at everything we currently know.​

Devil May Cry 6 Rumoured Release Date

Capcom has yet to announce Devil May Cry 6, but industry patterns and recent developments offer clues. The 2019 release of DMC5 followed an 11-year gap since DMC4. Given this precedent, a 2025 or 2026 release for DMC6 seems plausible. However, Capcom's focus on other projects, such as the Resident Evil remakes and Dragon's Dogma 2, may influence the timeline.​

A notable hint emerged when Reuben Langdon, the voice actor for Dante, accidentally mentioned Devil May Cry 6 during an interview, before quickly correcting himself to say Devil May Cry 5. This slip has led to speculation that DMC6 is in development.

Devil May Cry News

In April 2025, Capcom released a Devil May Cry anime on Netflix, produced by Adi Shankar. The series introduces a younger, more emotionally complex Dante, voiced by Johnny Yong Bosch. Bosch has indicated that future seasons will depict Dante's evolution into the character fans recognise from the games.

The anime's release has reignited interest in the franchise, with some speculating that Capcom may leverage this momentum to announce DMC6. ​

Devil May Cry 6 Latest Rumours

Recent rumours suggest that Devil May Cry 6 may shift focus from series veterans Dante and Vergil to other characters like Nero, Lady, and Trish. This potential change aligns with the ending of DMC5, where Dante and Vergil are trapped in the underworld, leaving Nero in the human realm. ​

Additionally, there are reports that Capcom is developing a remake of the original Devil May Cry using the RE Engine, similar to their approach with recent Resident Evil remakes. This could serve to reintroduce the series to new audiences and gauge interest ahead of a DMC6 release.

Devil May Cry Reddit

The Devil May Cry subreddit is abuzz with speculation and fan theories. Following Reuben Langdon's slip-up, many fans believe that DMC6 is already in development. One user stated, "DMC6 is already basically confirmed. Not literally, but 5 sold incredibly well and the director pitched some ideas for 6."

Others express cautious optimism, noting that while no official announcement has been made, the franchise's popularity and recent developments make a new instalment likely. As one fan put it, "DMC6 will 100% come out, though I imagine Capcom will want to remake the first few games to get a potential new director of the series comfortable."

While Devil May Cry 6 has not been officially announced, various indicators, such as voice actor comments, the Netflix anime, and community discussions, suggest that Capcom may be preparing to continue the series.