The iconic DOOM franchise returns with DOOM: The Dark Ages, a prequel to the 2016 reboot and DOOM Eternal. Developed by id Software and published by Bethesda Softworks, this instalment plunges players into a medieval-inspired war against Hell, featuring brutal melee combat, colossal mechs, and even cybernetic dragons. Set to launch on 15 May 2025, it's one of the most anticipated FPS titles of the year.

Doom The Dark Ages on Xbox Game Pass

DOOM: The Dark Ages will be available day one on Xbox Game Pass for Xbox Series X|S and PC, including Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions. This means subscribers can pre-install and play the game at no additional cost on launch day. However, early access is not included with the standard Game Pass subscription. Players seeking up to two days of early access can opt for the Premium Edition upgrade.

New Doom Release Date

The official release date for DOOM: The Dark Ages is May 15th 2025. Pre-orders of the Premium Edition grant up to two days of early access, allowing players to start slaying demons from May 13th. The game will be available on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam, Battle.net, and the Microsoft Store.

Doom Collector's Edition

The DOOM: The Dark Ages Collector’s Edition is a must-have for fans, priced at £199.99. It includes:

A 12” DOOM Slayer statue with detachable Super Shotgun and flail

SteelBook® case

Metal Red Key Card replica

Game disc (for consoles) or digital code (for PC)

Premium content: up to 2-day early access, campaign DLC, digital artbook and soundtrack, and the Divinity Skin Pack .

This edition is available for Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and PC. Note that the PC version is digital-only, while console versions include physical discs .

Doom Dark Ages System Requirements

DOOM: The Dark Ages demands some robust PC hardware, especially for higher settings.

Minimum (1080p/60 FPS/Low Settings)

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel Core i7-10700K

GPU: NVIDIA RTX 2060 Super or AMD RX 6600 (8GB VRAM)

RAM: 16 GBStorage: 100 GB SSD

Recommended (1440p/60 FPS/High Settings)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5700X or Intel Core i7-12700K

or Intel Core i7-12700K GPU: NVIDIA RTX 3080 or AMD RX 6800 (10GB VRAM)

RAM: 32 GB

Storage: 100 GB SSD .

Ultra 4K (2160p/60 FPS/Ultra Settings)

GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4080 or AMD RX 7900XT (16GB VRAM)

or AMD RX 7900XT (16GB VRAM) RAM: 32 GB

Storage: 100 GB SSD .

A ray tracing-capable GPU is required even at minimum settings, ensuring visually stunning gameplay across all configurations.