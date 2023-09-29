The first ever promotion on EA Sports FC 24 is set to be released, here is what it is and who is in it

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Today (Friday, September 29) marks the general release of the newly rebranded EA Sports FC 24. The game, usually known as ‘FIFA’ has undergone a whole host of changes, including a total rebrand and much more.

Players who pre-ordered the ultimate edition have had full access to the popular game since last Friday (September 22), but now the game will be flooded with millions of players due to the general release.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today is also officially day one, and a brand new promotion is set to be released. The promo is named ‘Road to the Knockout’ (RTTK), and features players whose clubs play in the Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League.

The cards that will be included in the promo are known as ‘live cards’ which mean they can get upgraded, based on real life performances. They will get upgrades for progressing, and the deeper their team gets in the tournament, the higher rated the card will be.

With the first ever EA FC 24 promotion to be released, here’s all you need to know including who is included, their initial rating and the time that the cards are out.

When is RTTK released?

New content is always released at 6pm, and that will be no different for RTTK cards. They will be in packs from 6pm, the Squad Build Challenges (SBCs) for players will be released as will the objective card.

Who is in the Road to the Knockout promo?

Erling Haaland - 92

Bruno Fernandes - 90

Victor Osimhen - 89

Bukayo Saka - 88

Leonardo Bonucci - 88

Svenja Huth - 87

Rodrigo De Paul - 86

Dries Mertens - 86

Luis Openda - 85

Konrad Leimer - 85

Pierre Kalulu - 84

Mats Wieffer - 84

Deiver Machado - 83

Luis Diaz - 86

Pedro Gonçalves - 86

Kiliann Sildillia - 81