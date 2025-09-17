The annual release of EA Sports’ highly-anticipated football game is almost upon us.

Following fan complaints in recent years, EA have gone back to the drawing board in terms of gameplay this time around, promising a fairer experience tailored to each individual player.

The rage-inducing moments where your goalkeeper palms the ball to an opposing striker, or a tackle bobbles the ball back to their winger, are allegedly a thing of the past.

Players can also adjust the speed of their gameplay (against the AI) to create either a ‘realistic’ pace as seen in real-life, or a ‘competitive’ pacing akin to what we see at eSports tournaments.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is one of the new icons added to EAFC 26. | EA Sports

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming game, including its release date, when the web app is released and how much the ultimate edition will set you back.

When is EAFC 26 released?

The official release date for EAFC 26 is Friday, September 26. However, fans can get early access up to a week early.

EA Play subscribers will get a 10-hour free trial from Friday, September 19, and EA Play Pro members will get unlimited access from the same time.

Owners of the ultimate edition will also have full access to the game on Friday.

When is the web app launched?

The EAFC web app gives users remote access to Ultimate Team - EA’s flagship online mode where you build a team of players from around the world, including past and present legends of the game.

Inside the web app, you can build your starting teams, customise your club, trade players on the transfer market and complete squad building challenges (SBCs) for rewards.

The only thing you can’t do in the web app is play actual games.

According to EA’s timeline, the web app should be launched later today (September 17) alongside the first team of the week (TOTW) of the season.

How much does the ultimate edition cost?

As with many AAA games nowadays, there are different versions of the game that people can purchase.

If you want early access, the ultimate edition is the version to go for - and comes with a number of add-ons to sweeten the deal.

Alongside the seven days of early access, gamers can get a 93+ icon for ultimate team, the season one premium pass, 6,000 FC points over the next two months and an extra ultimate team player evo slot.

The ultimate edition costs £99.99, with a 10 per cent discount for EA Play subscribers, or those who have bought either EAFC 24 or 25.