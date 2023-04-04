Here are some games that could see you through a cosy Easter weekend

Unfortunately, the Easter holiday is not one that is particularly well represented in video game form.

While you could argue the same is true for other festivities like Christmas and Halloween (when was the last time you played a game centred solely around Xmas?), there are plenty of spooky horror games to play in October, and snow-themed ones to get stuck into in December.

As for the springtime festival, while ‘Easter eggs’ are prevalent in gaming, they’re very rarely related to the event itself, and instead often serve as a reward for eagle-eyed fans who search out every nook and cranny of a game.

But with the holiday fast approaching in the UK, we’ve racked our brains and come up with a short list of games that make fairly decent candidates for an “Easter video game”. Some simply feature Easter-themed levels or events, others carry a certain “vibe” that fits in well with the festival.

Here is everything you need to know.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

(Image: Nintendo)

What is it? The popular life simulation game has an Easter-themed event called Bunny Day, where players can collect Easter eggs and craft special items. It usually takes place in the game on a Sunday in March or April, and is centred around the character Zipper T. Bunny, who appears to promote Bunny Day.

During the event, players can find special Bunny Day-themed DIY recipes by collecting colourful eggs that are hidden throughout the game world. These eggs can be found by fishing, shaking trees, and digging in the ground.

Once players have collected enough eggs, they can use them to craft Bunny Day-themed furniture and clothing items, such as egg-shaped hats and furniture made out of eggs. The event also features special activities, such as a Bunny Day egg hunt where players can search for hidden eggs in their own homes.

Where can I play it? Nintendo Switch

Chocolatier

(Image: PlayFirst)

What is it? This simulation game has players creating and managing their own chocolate business as a young chocolatier, making different chocolate treats and managing the company’s finances.

The game is divided into different regions, each with its own set of challenges and opportunities. Players must travel to different locations around the world to find unique ingredients, such as cocoa beans, spices, and fruits, and use them to create new chocolate recipes.

Players must also manage their finances, purchasing equipment and ingredients, setting prices for their products, and keeping an eye on their bottom line. As players progress through the game, they can expand their business, open new stores, and become the most successful chocolatier in the world.

Where can I play it? PC

Conker’s Bad Fur Day

(Image: THQ)

What is it? Don’t be fooled by the seemingly cutesy appearance of the eponymous Conker, a squirrel who finds himself in a series of increasingly absurd and adult-oriented situations, in Conker’s Bad Fur Day.

Though gameplay is a mix of platforming and action-adventure, with Conker navigating through various levels filled with enemies and obstacles, the game’s humour is dark and often vulgar, with references to drug use, sexual content, and violence.

Still, the game’s diminutive scale and adorable - on the surface - aesthetic make it seem like a fitting “Easter” game, and the fact that Conker’s health is represented and replenished by chunks of chocolate, only adds to the fact.

Sure, this isn’t one for the kiddos, but for adults looking to get a 90s platforming fix, this is a cult classic well worth playing.

Where can I play it? Xbox One/Xbox Series X/S through Backwards Compatibility and Rare Replay

Egg Inc.

What is it? This mobile game released in 2016 is a farming simulation where players manage a chicken farm and try to maximise their profits by producing and selling eggs.

In the game, players start with a small farm and a limited number of chickens, and must build their business by upgrading their facilities and purchasing new equipment. Players can also research new technologies and hire managers to help them run their farm more efficiently.

Egg, Inc. has been praised for its addictive gameplay, charming graphics, and the satisfying feeling of watching your farm grow and expand. The game also offers a unique twist on the farming simulation genre, making it a great choice for mobile gamers looking for something new and fun to play.

Where can I play it? iOS/Android devices

Blinx: The Time Sweeper

(Image: Microsoft Game Studios)

What is it? First released in 2002 for the Xbox console, in Blinx, players control a cat-like character who has the ability to manipulate time - players must use Blinx’s time-manipulating abilities to solve puzzles and defeat enemies.

Blinx can use a vacuum-like device called the Time Sweeper to collect and manipulate the flow of time, allowing him to slow down enemies, speed up obstacles, and rewind time to avoid danger.

The game also features a unique mechanic where players can record and replay their actions, creating a “ghost” version of themselves that can help them solve puzzles and overcome obstacles. Blinx: The Time Sweeper was praised for its innovative time-manipulating gameplay, unique visual style, and charming character designs.

Where can I play it? Xbox One/Xbox Series X/S through Backwards Compatibility

Flower

(Image: Annapurna Interactive)

What is it? Flower is an indie game developed by Thatgamecompany, where players control the wind and guide a flock of petals through a series of natural environments. The game’s peaceful gameplay and beautiful visuals make it a perfect way to relax and appreciate the beauty of springtime.

With no combat or enemies to worry about, the main objective of the game is to collect petals and interact with the environment to awaken flowers, bringing life and colour back to the world.

The game features beautiful graphics and an immersive soundtrack, with the visuals and music working together to create a truly mesmerising experience.

The game’s unique gameplay mechanics and emphasis on exploring and interacting with the environment make it a one-of-a-kind experience that has earned it critical acclaim and a devoted fanbase.