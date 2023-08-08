Devolver Digital hosted a Delayed Showcase at which it announced all its games which will be delayed until 2024

Devolver Digital has delayed a number of games after making an announcement during its Delayed Showcase. The video game publisher poked fun at itself during a three-minute presentation, which revealed which games will not be released until 2024, as well as sharing a couple games still on track to launch this year.

The Delayed Showcase came just two months after their Summer Games Fest presentation, where the team announced all of the games it is currently working on. The publishing team shared its previous tweet, which announced: “Join us next week for Devolver Delayed, the first ever showcase celebrating games that are courageously moving into 2024.” before adding: “Thanks to all the developers working hard to make the best games they can for all to enjoy, no matter how long it takes.”

The short video was a clear parody of a Nintendo direct with similar graphics and similar upbeat sound effects.

Devolver Digital is an American video game publisher that was founded in 2009. The publisher is most known for its games Human Fall Flat, Cult of the Lamb and Death Door.

Here’s everything announced in the Devolver Delayed:

Here’s everything that Devolver announced will be delayed until 2024: