Fortnite Chapter 4: Season 3 Wilds will launch on 9 June and bring big chances to the game

Fortnite is about to take players on a trip to the Wild side.

The popular battle royale game is set to launch its highly anticipated new season. The first trailer was released during the Summer Games Fest launch event on Thursday, 8 June.

But when will Chapter 4 Season 3 launch? Here’s all you need to know:

When is Season 3: Wilds released?

The latest season of Fortnite Chapter 4 was announced at Summer Games Fest on Thursday (8 June). It will launch on Friday (9 June).

Fans are being warned that they will have to update the game on 9 June.

When does Fortnite Chapter 4: Season 2 end?

The battle pass was available until 7am GMT on Friday, 9 June, Epic Games announced. Sever downtime will follow and then Season 3 will launch.

When is the server downtime?

Fortnite Status announced that downtime would begin at 7am GMT (2am ET, 11pm PT, 8 June). The account explained: “ We’re beginning to disable matchmaking in preparation for the v25.00 #FortniteWILDS update, with server downtime beginning soon. We’ll let you know when downtime has ended!”

Is there a trailer?

The trailer debuted at the Summer Games Fest launch event on Thursday, 8 June. You can watch it below!

What is new in Fortnite Wilds?

Announcing the new season, Epic Games said that the centre of the island has collapsed “revealing a vast, hidden jungle with new secrets to discover”.

Canopy Combat

Fortnite will be introducing new canopies to ascend and gain the high ground to “attack foes from above”. There will also be puddles that you can “slide through” - Epic Games has said.

Ride a raptor

Epic Games has confirmed that players will be able to ride raptors when the new season launches. On its website, Epic Games explains: “Raptors are running wild in the jungle – take command of these jurassic creatures by jumping on top of them. Unleash your arsenal and leap to new heights as you ride.”

If you find a raptor egg, you can nurture it and it’ll automatically be yours when it hatches!

Grind vines

You can take a ride on the grind vines - which are described as “adrenaline-pumping” - and you can use your weapons at the same time!

Fight with Flora

On its website, Epic Games explains: “Use the power of new, dangerous vegetation to your advantage. Shoot a Bomb Flower to create an explosion, or shoot a Stink Flower to unleash toxic gas on nearby enemies. Need to heal up? Swing your Pickaxe at the helpful Slurp Plants.

“There’s also a flower for mobility. Run into Hop Flowers to bounce around the jungle without worrying about fall damage!”

Bounty boards return!

For Chapter 4 Season 3, the bounty boards are back in the form of jobs board! The boards feature a choice of three jobs, including a bounty.

New weapons

With Fornite Wilds, fans will be able to “unleash the power of cybertron”. Weapons inspired by the Transformers will be introduced - including the “Cybertron cannon”.

Other new weapons include:

Thermal DMR - it has thermal vision to help you see in the jungle

Flapjack Rifle - the rifle features a spinning magazine - and there will be a Mythic version of the weapon!

Kinetic Boomerang - this weapon can be recalled if you miss your target the first time!

Cybertron cannon - Transformers inspired weapon can launch a powerful, quick, and explosive projectile

Wildwasp Jar - gather wildwasps in a jar and throw at enemies - if the wasps are targeting you, jump in water or cover yourself in mud

Unvaulted weapons

Go back in time as the following weapons are removed from the vault!

Drum shotgun

Combat SMG

What is in the Battle Pass?

If you purchase the battle pass for Fortnite Season 4 Chapter 3 there will be a number of Battle Pass outfits. Upon buying the pass, you will unlock the “future-facing” Era.

Other outfits include:

Trace

Rian

Relik

Mariposa

Lorenzo

Optimus Prime

Purradise Meowscles

The outfits will be unlocked as you progress through the battle pass.

Which weapons carry over from Season 2?

Epic Games has announced the following weapons will carry over from the previous season: