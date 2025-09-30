DC Comics superhero Peacemaker has seen his new emote banned from Fortnite.

Epic Games has pulled the Fortnite “Peaceful Hips” emote, a Peacemaker-themed cosmetic, from its stores; players noticed it had also vanished from their inventories when logging in today (September 30).

The dance - for which Fortnite is famed for being awash with - was banned from the game following the latest episode of the HBO Peacemaker show.

A spokesperson for Epic Games said: We’re disabling the Peaceful Hips Emote in Fortnite as we inquire into our partner’s creative intentions in this collab emote.

“Assuming it’s not coming back, we’ll issue refunds in the next few days. Sorry folks.”

In episode six of Peacemaker season two, John Cena’s character is revealed to live on Earth-X - an alternate reality where Nazis won the Second World War. The show’s opening dance sequence, mirrored in Fortnite as the “Peaceful Hips” emote, includes a move that sees Peacemaker form the shape of a swasticka and do a Nazi salute.

The story twist changed the context of the dance in-game, and Epic Games has been quick to act, with its young audience in mind. Allowing players to spam the gesture in Fortnite was quickly deemed unacceptable, although it’s not clear whether players have been banned for doing so before the emote was removed.

There’s no indication Epic Games had prior knowledge of the season two storyline. Some fans have speculated that James Gunn kept the reveal under wraps. Neither Gunn nor Epic Games has commented on this.

Players should expect refunds for the removed cosmetic in the coming days.