The new Fortnite update with feature a number of Attack On Titan themed Quests and characters

Fortnite servers have entered into a planned downtime amid preparations for a new update.

The official Fortnite Status Twitter account wrote: "We're beginning to disable matchmaking in preparation for the v24.20 update, with server downtime beginning soon. We'll let you know when downtime has ended!"

Advertisement

Advertisement

The tweet was written at 7:31am, with no update on when the servers will be back online issued at the time of writing.

Because this is a planned outage from Epic Games, you should not be concerned if you're experiencing issues with your Fortnite server - this is to be expected.

Fortnite serves have gone down in preparation for a new update (Photo: Epic Games)

According to Fortnite News, v24.20 will introduce a number of Attack on Titan themed updates, including characters from the anime series like Mikasa and Levi. Owners of the season two Battle Pass will also be able to unlock the Eren Jaeger cosmetics if they complete the new Attack on Titan quests.