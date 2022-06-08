There’s a reason God of War Ragnarök is one of the most anticipated games of 2022, and it’ll undoubtedly live up to that anticipation, just like its predecessors.

Now, American actor Ryan Hurst has recently given players a tidbit of information about the next game.

The popular actor is voicing the character of Thor in the game, and revealed that he has finished work on recording his lines for the character.

Thor is rumoured to be the main villain in God of War: Ragnarok, the biggest challenge protagonist Kratos will face, and the information has given players hope that development on the game is progressing well.

What happens in God of War Ragnarök?

The sequel to 2018’s God of War, God of War Ragnarök is an action-adventure game developed by Santa Monica Studio and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE).

Inspired by Norse mythology, the game will be set in ancient Scandinavia a few years after the previous game's events, and will star protagonist Kratos and his teenage son Atreus.

The game will cover Ragnarök, a mythical series of events that brings about the end of days and the deaths of several Norse gods, and will serve as the series’ finale for the Norse age.

It’s set three years after the events of the previous game, as Fimbulwinter, a tremendous winter spanning three summers, is coming to an end, signalling the start of Ragnarök.

Kratos and his adolescent son Atreus embark on a journey through the nine worlds in search of a way to halt impending doom while also hoping to find the truth about Atreus’ true identity.

When can I play it?

As part of the PlayStation 5 Showcase event in 2020, the new God of War game was officially revealed for release in 2021 on the newer console.console.

But by February 2021, neither Sony nor the game’s creators, Santa Monica Studio, had provided any new information about the game’s release, leading producer Cory Barlog to tweet that it would be released "when it’s done."

Nothing more was heard from Ragnarök for a few months, before Sony opted to delay the game in mid-2021, pencilling in a new release window of 2022.

According to Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios, the move was made “to ensure that Santa Monica Studio can deliver the amazing God of War game that we all want to play".

A more concrete release date beyond that has not yet been revealed, but players will be hoping that news of voice actors having completed their work on the game means it’s not too far away.

Will it be on PS4 too?

The game was revealed as a PlayStation 5 exclusive title when it was first announced, with no information on plans for Sony to bring Ragnarök to the ageing PS4 console.

However, after Sony announced their plans to support the older console until at least 2022, speculation began as to whether the new God of War would receive a cross-gen release.

SIE president and Chief Executive Officer Jim Ryan was asked whether the new God of War will be a PS5-exclusive in an interview with The Telegraph and said he had "nothing to say", but it has since been confirmed that the game will release on both the PS4 and PS5.