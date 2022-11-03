Kratos and Atreus return in the sequel to 2018’s God of War

Ragnarök is finally here and critics have been...

The sequel to 2018’s reboot of the God of War series, it will see the return of series protagonist Kratos and his son Atreus. The father and son are expected to face off against figures from the Norse pantheon including Odin and Thor.

God of War Ragnarök will be released on both PlayStation 5 as well as PlayStation 4. It will be fifth mainline entry in the series, which began back on the PlayStation 2 in 2005.

Christopher Judge is returning to voice Kratos. Ryan Hurst and Richard Schiff have joined the cast voicing Thor and Odin respectively. The game will take place three years after the events of 2018’s God of War.

God of War Ragnarök is one of the most hotly anticipated games of the year. But does it live up to those lofty expectations? Here is what the reviews say:

What do the critics say?

Advertisement

IGN have labeled God of War Ragnarök a “masterpiece” in a 10/10 review. Writing: “God of War Ragnarok is an almighty achievement and creates a new high that makes many of its peers look mortal by comparison.”

GameSpot gave the latest God of War game a 9/10 rating. Writing: “Outstanding storytelling that interprets Norse myths in creative ways. Top-tier character work that makes every interaction compelling. Satisfying combat that challenges you but also makes you feel powerful. Stunning visuals and impressive scale.”

KindaFunny Games called God of War Ragnarök a “masterpiece” and giving it a rating of 5/5.

Video Game Chronicles also gave God of War a 5/5 review. Writing: “God of War Ragnarok is an incredibly special game. It's vital in a way few releases are. With captivating performances that carry an amazing story to a jaw-dropping final act, it’s a game that achieves everything it sets out to do to the absolute highest standard.”

What is the Metacritic score?

Advertisement

(Image: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The previous game in the series - 2018’s God of War - had a Metacritic score of 94, making it one of the most highly rated releases during the PlayStation 4 era. It had a score of 91 from users.

As of 4.10pm on 3 November, God of War Ragnarök has a Metacritic score of 94, based on 63 reviews. It is a score that equals its predecessor and puts it among the highest rated games on PS5 and PS4.

When will God of War Ragnarök be released?

The long-awaited sequel to 2018’s God of War, a reboot of the popular series, will be released this month. Sony confirmed that Ragnarök would be releasing on Tuesday 9 November worldwide.

It will be available on both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. The game will cost £69.99 for the PS5 version via the Sony store, with the PS4 version listed for £59.99.

Advertisement

What to expect from the game?

God of War Ragnarök is the sequel to 2018’s God of War and it will wrap up the story of Kratos and Atreus started in that prior title. Developers Santa Monica Studio confirmed that the Norse era of the God of War franchise will be a duology.

On the PlayStation Store the description reads: “Fimbulwinter is well underway. Kratos and Atreus must journey to each of the Nine Realms in search of answers as Asgardian forces prepare for a prophesied battle that will end the world.