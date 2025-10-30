Sometimes, you just can’t beat the classics.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That was the sentiment that echoed through our newsroom when we saw that Google had put out a version of Pac-Man for us all to play.

For the game’s 45th anniversary, the Google Doodles team had put out a cute little Halloween graphic of the titular yellow character.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So what do Google themselves have to say about it, how do you play it yourself - and what could be considered a “good” high score?

Labelled as Pac-Man: Halloween 2025 edition, Google wrote: “This interactive Doodle features a special Halloween edition of Pac-Man, celebrating 45 years of this classic game.

“Your mission is to guide him through eight levels, four of which are unique haunted house mazes. Pay close attention inside each house, as its design directly reflects the personality of the iconic ghost haunting it.

“Grab power pellets to turn the tables and chase them yourself.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To play Google’s Halloween Pac-Man levels, click on the Google icon via the home screen or search page, where you will see the Pac-Man doodle. Click the icon and it will take you to the game.

The controls are simple and exactly what you would expect - just use the arrows on your keyboard to move around the level.

As for what constitutes a high score, that remains up for debate.

In ordinary Pac-Man, elite players would expect to get a high score of 100,000 or more in the first eight levels. But with Google designing their own for this Halloween treat, the highest possible score is unknown at the time of publication.

This reporter has managed a high score of 66,120 - and I challenge our readers to try and beat me.