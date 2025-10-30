Pac-Man: How to play as Google Doodle celebrates game's 45th anniversary with Halloween levels
That was the sentiment that echoed through our newsroom when we saw that Google had put out a version of Pac-Man for us all to play.
For the game’s 45th anniversary, the Google Doodles team had put out a cute little Halloween graphic of the titular yellow character.
So what do Google themselves have to say about it, how do you play it yourself - and what could be considered a “good” high score?
Labelled as Pac-Man: Halloween 2025 edition, Google wrote: “This interactive Doodle features a special Halloween edition of Pac-Man, celebrating 45 years of this classic game.
“Your mission is to guide him through eight levels, four of which are unique haunted house mazes. Pay close attention inside each house, as its design directly reflects the personality of the iconic ghost haunting it.
“Grab power pellets to turn the tables and chase them yourself.”
To play Google’s Halloween Pac-Man levels, click on the Google icon via the home screen or search page, where you will see the Pac-Man doodle. Click the icon and it will take you to the game.
The controls are simple and exactly what you would expect - just use the arrows on your keyboard to move around the level.
As for what constitutes a high score, that remains up for debate.
In ordinary Pac-Man, elite players would expect to get a high score of 100,000 or more in the first eight levels. But with Google designing their own for this Halloween treat, the highest possible score is unknown at the time of publication.
This reporter has managed a high score of 66,120 - and I challenge our readers to try and beat me.