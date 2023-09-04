According to one 'insider', a follow-up to the popular game is in the works

Hogwarts Legacy is one of the biggest games of 2023. The action role-playing game - set 100 years before the events of the main Harry Potter series - was released in February and proved an immediate success.

A staggering 15 million copies of Hogwarts Legacy have since been sold, bringing in approximately $1 billion (£792 million) in sales for publishers Warner Bros. Games; 12 million copies of those copies were sold in just the first two weeks.

So will there be a 'Hogwarts Legacy 2', when will it be released and what exactly should players expect from such a game? Here is everything you need to know about it.

Will there be a Hogwarts Legacy 2?

Yes, there will be a Hogwarts Legacy 2. Well, that's according to respected industry insider MyTimeToShineH at least, who tweeted that "sources" have confirmed "a Hogwarts Legacy sequel is in the works.”

Who exactly these sources are, or how long in development the game is was not made clear, though with work still ongoing on the Nintendo Switch version of the original game, it's easy to assume that if a sequel to Hogwarts Legacy is indeed in the works, it would be in the very early stages.

But it would make complete sense for Warner Bros. Games to order a sequel in the hopes that it could bring in the same amount of sales figures as its predecessor.

When will it be released?

If Hogwarts Legacy 2 does exist, a confirmed release date certainly doesn't. But, we can use the development timeline of the first game to estimate when we might see the sequel hit shop shelves.

The original Hogwarts Legacy was first revealed to the public in 2020, three years before its eventual 2023 release date. But, before you get excited about the prospect of returning to a virtual Hogwarts in 2026, it's worth remembering that this was the first time that the game was actually shown off.

It's believed development of the game actually started a further three years prior in 2017. If Hogwarts Legacy 2 is in the works, it's likely in a similarly early stage of development, so it could be that we won't see a finished sequel until 2029!

What might be included in the sequel?

Fans had hoped for DLC story content for the original Hogwarts Legacy, but it appears that the game's creators Avalanche Software could now be aiming higher with a full-on sequel.

What that sequel could include is a key question, and any new game would probably need to add new features to make the gameplay interesting and engaging if players were to spend more time at Hogwarts.