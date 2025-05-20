Hideo Kojima on the red carpet for Mad Max Furiosa | Getty

The Metal Gear Solid creator has sad news for fans

Hideo Kojima has confirmed that Physint, his upcoming next-generation action-espionage game, is still five to six years away from release, signalling a long wait for fans of the Metal Gear Solid creator. Revealed during a January 2024 PlayStation State of Play, Physint marks Kojima Productions’ ambitious return to stealth-action after Metal Gear Solid.

In an interview with French magazine Le Film Français, Kojima explained that he plans to complete Death Stranding 2 and Physint before possibly transitioning into film directing, reflecting on his lifelong passion for cinema. Alongside Physint, Kojima Productions is also developing OD, an Xbox-published horror title, demonstrating the studio’s diverse portfolio.

Physint Reveal and Concept

Physint was officially announced at Sony’s State of Play showcase in January 2024, where Kojima described it as a “brand-new, original IP” and “next-generation action espionage game.” Although precise gameplay details remain under wraps, the project is widely regarded as Kojima’s spiritual successor to the Metal Gear Solid series, leveraging cutting-edge technology and global collaboration to deliver an immersive stealth experience. Early speculation suggests Physint will feature complex AI adversaries, dynamic environments and a narrative steeped in political intrigue, hallmarks of Kojima’s design ethos.

Physint Development Timeline and Release Window

In the recent Le Film Français interview, Kojima stressed that Physint will require another five to six years of development before release, placing its launch around 2030 to 2031.

This extended timeline reflects:

Kojima’s simultaneous work on Death Stranding 2, set to release on 26 June 2025, and the Xbox-backed horror game OD

Kojima Productions’ commitment to pushing technical boundaries, likely necessitating next-generation hardware (e.g. PlayStation 6) for optimal performance

The meticulous narrative and cinematic craftsmanship Kojima is renowned for, which often involves complex motion-capture and bespoke score composition

What Lies Ahead for Kojima Productions

Kojima Productions currently operates multiple teams to juggle its slate of projects:

Death Stranding 2 – launching 26 June 2025, continuing the franchise’s post-apocalyptic saga

– launching 26 June 2025, continuing the franchise’s post-apocalyptic saga OD – a horror title in collaboration with Xbox Game Studios, featuring advanced cloud streaming elements

– a horror title in collaboration with Xbox Game Studios, featuring advanced cloud streaming elements Physint – the next flagship espionage IP, slated for release circa 2030

Reddit Reaction

It’s safe to say that those on the r/gaming subreddit are not happy with the announcement, with one user writing “I really hate these ‘announcements’ for games that are almost decade away. It feels truly pointless. Xbox had that dumb practice in the past, when they announced Fable, Perfect Dark, Everwild and State of Decay in 2020 and they are yet to release at least one game from that list.”

Others appeared to be more pragmatic, with one writing: “5-6 years for a brand new IP starting from scratch would actually be pretty fast for today's AAA games. It takes 7-8 for a game like that to be built so if he can actually hit that 5 year timeline that would be impressive.”

However long it takes for Physint to come out, it’s sure to be another mind-melding production from the genius behind Metal Gear, Death Stranding, Snatcher and Policenauts.