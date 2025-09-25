Over the past 12 months, I’ve become a bit of a die-hard trophy hunter.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After spending more than a decade playing competitive multiplayer shooters, I found myself with a huge backlog of single-player games I had never touched - including some that have been touted among the greatest video games of all-time.

Since then, I have platinumed 31 games, including the likes of GTA V, Ghost of Tsushima and Fall Guys (winning five games in a row is no joke).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the past year, I have also made the most of the monthly PlayStation Plus games, which are gifted to Essential subscribers for free. Sony gives out three games each month, and titles such as Jusant and High On Life now sit proudly in my virtual trophy cabinet.

PlayStation's upcoming monthly games for PS Plus Essential subscribers have been announced. | Sony

Some months are certainly better than others; September offered great throwback titles like Psychonauts 2 and Stardew Valley, but Viewfinder - while an easy platinum - certainly isn’t everyone’s cup of tea.

But alongside the PlayStation State of Play yesterday (September 24), October’s monthly games were announced - and gamers are in for a real treat.

The upcoming monthly games for PlayStation Plus members are Alan Wake 2, Cocoon and Goat Simulator 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here is what each game is like and how long it takes to obtain the platinum trophy for completing each one; we’ve used guides from PSNProfiles to help us out on this one.

Alan Wake 2

The original Alan Wake was released all the way back in 2010. | Remedy Entertainment

The sequel to cult classic Alan Wake - which originally came out on the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 - is a psychological survival horror game that puts you into the shoes of the titular Alan Wake, a best-selling novelist who has been trapped in an alternate dimension for the past 13 years.

The platinum trophy is a 3/10 in difficulty, taking you roughly 20 hours to complete the base game. There are quite a few collectibles and one missable trophy (for fully upgrading a single weapon).

Alan Wake 2 also has two DLC packs for those who crave 100 per cent completion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cocoon

Cocoon is a pleasant puzzle game that doesn't take long to beat. | Geometric Interactive

A cosy little puzzle game, Cocoon is perhaps the easiest of these three games to platinum. This indie title from Geometric Interactive sees you control a world-hopping beetle, solving puzzles to unwrap the mysteries of the world.

According to PSNProfiles, Cocoon is a 2/10 difficulty game that takes just five hours to complete, with no missable trophies and a chapter select to go back and pick up collectibles.

If you’re looking for an easier platinum to break up the regular trophy grind, Cocoon is definitely one to pick up.

Goat Simulator 3

The Goat Simulator games are always a fun time. | Coffee Stain North

Those unfamiliar with Goat Simulator may ask: “What’s so entertaining about playing as a goat?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We know better though; Goat Simulator is an absolute riot of a franchise, leaving players in hysterics as their goat blows up petrol stations, picks fights with the locals and headbutts monster trucks.

The third entry in the series is another 3/10 in terms of difficulty, taking 25 hours to complete as you work through the storyline, and pick up trophies for antics such as licking a croissant, running along the beach Baywatch-style and accidentally starting an alien invasion.