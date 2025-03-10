Nintendo has been celebrating its most iconic character - and arguably the most well-known face in all of gaming.

PlayStation has Astro Bot (and previously Crash Bandicoot), Sega has Sonic the Hedgehog and Xbox has Master Chief. Some of these mascots are older than others, with Mario being the oldest of the lot.

The Italian plumber has featured in more than 200 video games since bursting onto the scene in 1981’s Donkey Kong, quickly establishing himself the most famous game character in history. With his large nose and moustache, red cap and blue overalls, he is instantly recognisable around the world.

Only known as “Super Mario” when he powers up with a mushroom, there is a perculiar myth about what the plumber says at the start of each level.

According to multiple sources, when Mario says “It’s-a me, Mario,” when games are loading up, he’s actually saying “Itsumi Mario,” in Janapense. That word translates to great or super, hence the idea that he’s actually saying “Super Mario”.

It’s a rumour that has rippled through gaming circles for years, with one post about it on X gaining more than 41m views. But is it actually true?

Well, I for one certainly learned something today - because it’s completely made up.

On Nintendo’s official website, Mario’s catchphrase is officially listed as being “It’s-a me Mario,” including on a Mario figurine that the company sells. The listing reads: “Kids of all ages will have endless fun with the 12-inch tall Mario, packed with over 30 phrases and sound effects from the games. Includes the voice of Mario with iconic phrases like ‘woo-hoo’, ‘it's-a-me’ and many others.”

As part of Mario Day (March 10) Nintendo has put a bunch of discounts on products, including the popular Nintendo Switch. It’s replacement, the Nintendo Switch 2, is slated for release in June this year.