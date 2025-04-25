Mario Kart World: Release Date, Price, Characters, Nintendo Switch 2 and more

The official poster for Mario Kart World | Nintendo

Here is everything you need to know about Mario Kart World on Nintendo Switch 2

Mario Kart has long been one of Nintendo’s most beloved franchises, capturing the hearts of players young and old with its fast-paced, chaotic racing and colourful cast of characters. Now, a brand-new entry in the series is on the horizon: Mario Kart World. This next-generation title promises to be the biggest and most ambitious Mario Kart game yet, offering a fresh open-world experience, an expanded character roster, and innovative new gameplay features.

Launching alongside the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2, Mario Kart World is expected to redefine what fans know and love about the series. Whether you're a veteran who's been drifting since the SNES days or a newcomer eager to jump into the action, this release is shaping up to be one of Nintendo's biggest moments in recent years.

In this article, we’ll be breaking down everything you need to know: from the official release date and pricing to the confirmed characters and console compatibility.

Mario Kart World Release Date

Mario Kart World is officially set to release on June 5th 2025, launching day-and-date with the Nintendo Switch 2. This marks the first original mainline Mario Kart title in over a decade, following the massive success of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which was a remastered version of the Wii U version.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting a new entry, and Nintendo seems ready to deliver a game that not only meets but exceeds expectations with a fully open-world racing experience.

Mario Kart World Price

Mario Kart World will retail at £74.99 and £66.99 respectively for both physical and digital editions in the UK. Nintendo will also be offering a Switch 2 launch bundle that includes the console and a digital copy of the game for £429.99, representing a modest saving compared to purchasing both items separately.

Collectors can also expect a deluxe edition with bonus in-game content, including exclusive kart skins and character outfits, priced at around £89.99 with certain retailers.

Mario Kart World Characters

The game is set to feature over 40 playable characters, making it the most diverse roster in franchise history. Classic racers like Mario, Luigi, Peach, Toad, Bowser, and Yoshi will return, alongside newer additions such as Goomba, Cataquack, and even King Bob-omb.

Each character will come with unique stats and special abilities that affect gameplay, and players can unlock alternate costumes and kart customisations by progressing through the game or participating in online events.

Mario Kart World Nintendo Switch 2

Built from the ground up for the Nintendo Switch 2, Mario Kart World makes full use of the new console’s enhanced hardware. Players can explore massive open tracks across Mushroom Kingdom-inspired regions with dynamic weather, real-time day-night cycles, and seamless online multiplayer.

The game introduces new modes, including the 24-player "Knockout Tour," and an evolved Grand Prix format with branching paths, shortcuts, and interactive environments.

Is Mario Kart World coming to Nintendo Switch 1?

Unfortunately, Mario Kart World will not be available on the original Nintendo Switch. Nintendo has confirmed that the game’s expansive open-world mechanics and technical features are designed exclusively for the Switch 2’s upgraded hardware. While this news may disappoint some fans, it signals a bold new direction for the series going forward.