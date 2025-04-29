Metal Eden: PS5 Release Date, Demo, Gameplay, Reddit and more

Metal Eden poster | Reikon Games

Metal Eden, the latest sci-fi first-person shooter from Reikon Games, the creators of Ruiner, is poised to deliver a high-octane experience blending cyberpunk aesthetics with fast-paced action. As anticipation builds, here's everything you need to know about its PS5 release date, demo availability, gameplay mechanics, and community discussions.

Metal Eden PS5 Release Date

Originally slated for a May 6, 2025 release, Metal Eden has been officially delayed to Summer 2025 . This postponement aims to allow developers additional time to polish the game, addressing performance issues highlighted during the demo phase. The game will be available digitally on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Metal Eden Demo

To offer players a glimpse into its adrenaline-fueled world, a free demo of Metal Eden was released on April 8, 2025, for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The demo encompasses the first two missions, introducing players to the protagonist, Aska, an advanced HYPER UNIT android on a mission to rescue citizens' COREs from the perilous city of MOEBIUS.

While the demo showcases the game's potential, some players on Reddit have reported performance issues , including low resolution and frame rate drops on the PS5 version. These concerns are being addressed by the developers ahead of the full release.

Metal Eden Gameplay

Metal Eden offers a dynamic gameplay experience that combines rapid movement, strategic combat, and a rich narrative. Players control Aska, navigating through the decaying city of MOEBIUS using parkour abilities, wall-running, and a grappling hook to traverse environments swiftly.​

A standout feature is the "Core Ripping" mechanic, where Aska extracts energy cores from enemies using a Gravity Beam. These cores can be weaponized; thrown as explosive devices or used to enhance Aska's abilities. The game comprises eight missions, each designed to challenge players with intense combat scenarios and intricate level designs.​

