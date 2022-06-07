A much-anticipated Minecraft update, known as 'The Wild Update,' is finally coming out this week for all supported systems.

Update 1.19 adds new blocks, biomes, mobs, items, and more, but players should be wary of the Warden, Minecraft's first entirely blind creature that finds players through their movements, vibrations and smell.

Here is everything you need to know about it.

What’s new?

The Wild Update focuses on two kinds of wildness: adventure in the vast outdoors, and darker moments in the gloom.

There are tall Mangrove trees in the updated version of the swamp biome, plus the aforementioned terrible Warden monsters and all sorts of scary stuff in the new Deep Dark biome.

Those Mangrove trees are one of the big new additions brought in with the updates, with vines that dangle down from their leaves, and big, arching roots.

Mangroves are unique in that they can be grown either on land or in water, and they'll have a twisting root foundation beneath their primary mangrove wood trunks as they mature.

Mangroves will have their own form of wood, and when you chop them down and turn them into mangrove planks, Mojang says you’ll be able to utilise them to make mangrove-colored decorations like doors, fences, and other wood goods, just like any other wood kind.

(Image: Mojang)

In the mangrove swamp habitat, the ground will also be made up of Minecraft’s new mud blocks.

You can make your own mud blocks by pouring a dirt block; conversely, you can place mud blocks on top of the new dripstone from the Dripstone Cave biome to dry it out for a renewable source of clay.

One of the update’s new mobs comes in the form of frogs which, unlike other mobs that have babies that appear like tiny adults, will instead have actually tadpoles.

They, like axolotls, can be transported in a bucket, and since there are three types of frogs - swamp, snowy and tropical - that are dependent on the environment they’re in, that'll come in useful when relocating tadpoles to a new home.

Then there’s the Allay, another new mob that is a charming blue flying creature who enjoys collecting items. If you give it a certain item, it will go out and find others that are similar and bring them back to you.

The Deep Dark biome has also been enlarged, and it's looking a lot scarier than before.

Skulk Shrieker blocks emit a screech and cast a darkness effect on the surrounding area; you'll need to flee from them quickly and silently, as the loud noise will most certainly attract a Warden.

When is it released?

The official release date for the Minecraft 1.19 update is Tuesday 7 June, with an expected release time of 3PM BST, which is when new snapshots are issued each week.

How to download it

It all depends on the platform you're using to download and play Minecraft 1.19.

Open the Minecraft Launcher and pick the drop-down menu next to the enormous green 'play' button for Java users; players will be able to choose the 'latest release' option from here.

After that, click play, and Minecraft will begin downloading the most recent version of the game, which should be version 1.19.