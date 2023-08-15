Telling news your way
Ubisoft has announced that Assassin’s Creed fans will be able to get their hands on the game a week earlier

Rebecca Braybrook
By Rebecca Braybrook
3 minutes ago

Assassin’s Creed Mirage has had its release date brought forward. Ubisoft have announced that fans will now be able to get their hands on the game one week earlier on Thursday, October 5.

The next game in the Assassin’s Creed series was set to release on October 12 but after going gold in the number of pre-orders, Ubisoft have decided to bring the game forward.

This means the earlier release date will give the game a couple of weeks ahead of other anticipated October releases including Alan Wake 2, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Super Mario Wonder.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is set in Baghdad and will return back to the city-sized gaming still akin to classic games. It follows the release of the previous three games which were set on a larger country-wide scale

It is hoped that a more focused map will give the game more focus and bring new skills and mythical beasts to the game. The game originally was planned as an expansion to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which was set during the viking’s building their homes in England.

It was then decided to make Assassin’s Creed Mirage into its own separate game and is set to star Basim, who was first introduced in Valhalla, but will be set slightly before the viking game.

Ubisoft previously revealed that Baghdad will be around a similar size to Paris in Assassin’s Creed Unity, with a completion time of around 25 hours.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be released a week earlier than anticipated

How to pre-order Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be released on October 5 and can be pre-ordered from the following places:

