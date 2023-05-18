Players who pre-order the Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition or Mortal Kombat 1 Kollector's Edition will have early access to the game

Following an earnings call tease earlier this year, the next game in the long-running Mortal Kombat series has been formally unveiled by Warner Bros. Games, complete with a reveal trailer.

Though the next game is technically the 12th mainline entry in the franchise, it will go by the name 'Mortal Kombat 1', with Warner Bros. Games saying the game presents "a reborn Mortal Kombat Universe" with "reimagined versions of iconic characters as they’ve never been seen before."

These characters so far include Liu Kang, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden, Kung Lao, Kitana, Mileena, Shang Tsung, Johnny Cage, and many more. Mortal Kombat serves as a series soft-reboot, and alongside those reimagined characters, there'll be a "new fighting system, game modes, bone crushing finishing moves, and more."

What is Mortal Kombat?

Mortal Kombat was created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. The series was first introduced in 1992 by Midway Games and has since become one of the most recognisable and enduring franchises in the fighting game genre.

The Mortal Kombat games are known for their brutal and visceral fighting mechanics, as well as their distinctive and often gory finishing moves called "Fatalities." The franchise features a diverse roster of characters, each with their own unique fighting styles and special moves.

(Image: Warner Bros. Games)

The games typically follow a tournament-style narrative, where a group of fighters from different realms and dimensions battle against each other to save their world or achieve their own objectives. The storylines of the games often revolve around the conflict between Earthrealm and other realms, such as Outworld or Netherrealm.

In addition to the main series of games, Mortal Kombat has also spawned various spin-off titles, movies, animated series, comic books, and merchandise. The franchise has evolved over the years, with multiple sequels and reboots, introducing new characters and expanding the lore of the Mortal Kombat universe.

What's new in Mortal Kombat 1?

The series' Story Mode returns in Mortal Kombat 1, weaving a cinematic tale featuring new backstories for a diverse cast of renowned combatants and unexpected twists on old rivalries. More details for online and offline modes will be coming soon, say Warner Bros. Games.

Additionally, Kameo Fighters, a distinctive cast of supporting characters separate to the main Mortal Kombat 1 roster that can aid in fights, will be included, giving players more play options.

When can I play Mortal Kombat 1?

Mortal Kombat 1 will be released on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC on Tuesday 19 September. Mortal Kombat 1 Beta access will be granted to those who pre-order the game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. This beta will be accessible in August 2023.

When can I pre-order it?

