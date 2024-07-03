NASCAR lands in Fortnite with Chicago Street Race inspired Rocket Racing map

NASCAR has landed in Fortnite's Rocket Racing | Karta, NASCAR, Fortnite

America’s most watched motorsport has entered the globally popular Fortnite video game.

NASCAR has officially entered the Fortnite universe with an exciting one-of-a-kind racing experience. America’s most watched motorsport has arrived on the grid of the globally popular video game with the launch of a Chicago Street Course map, inspired by the real NASCAR Chicago Street Race, which will take place this Sunday (July 7).

The brand new course, created in partnership with the award-winning UK metaverse studio Karta, will be available to play in Fortnite’s Rocket Racing mode from today. Players can race their existing Fortnite vehicles in solo time trials or go up against rival drivers in a competitive online multiplayer mode.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Chicago Street Course NASCAR-inspired map in Fortnite's Rocket Racing | Karta, NASCAR, Fortnite

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The brand new map gives NASCAR, players of all gaming abilities and even those who have never interacted with the sport before, the chance to get closer to the real event ahead of the action in Illinois this weekend, setting it apart from typical Rocket Racing maps.

NASCAR’s move into the Fortnite ecosystem will not just be a one-time event amid the Chicago Street Race excitement either. The American racing giant is looking to secure itself as a permanent fixture on the Rocket Racing platform, with the Chicago map introduced as the start of a long-term experience for both experienced and casual players to keep coming back to. Additional tracks are planned to be released later on in the year.

Nick Rend, Managing Director of Esports & Gaming at NASCAR Nick Rend said: "NASCAR has always been about pushing boundaries and connecting with fans in exciting ways. “Fortnite provides the perfect platform to engage a global audience, blending the intensity of NASCAR racing with the immersive world of Fortnite.