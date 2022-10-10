The street racing series is taking an interesting artistic step this year - but will the gameplay hold up?

EA has officially unveiled the next Need For Speed game, and it will be released this year! Need For Speed Unbound is its name, and it’s taking a slightly different approach to previous games in the series.

Where titles that have gone before have presented a self-serious tone and pushed for realism in their visuals (at times leaving the street racing narratives at their core feeling clunky and forced), Unbound appears to be embracing the ‘arcade racer’ theme and going for a much more cartoonish look.

From the brief peak at the game the first trailer gives us, that street racing culture aesthetic still seems a little hackneyed (although the involvement of rapper A$AP Rocky - who will have his own mode in the new entry - should inject some authentic enthusiasm into the game), but it at least looks very interesting.

Here is everything you need to know about it, including when you can play it.

What’s new in Need for Speed Unbound?

It’s hard to tell from the brief trailer what is actually gameplay, what could be a cinematic cutscene, or if any of it is actually pre-rendered visuals not running in real time.

But it looks as though in-race visuals will be peppered with graffiti-style overlays, which certainly gives a stylish flair to proceedings. Players will be rewarded with Burst Nitrous boosts for stylish driving for instance, and triggering one of these looks to plaster the screen with colourful artwork.

The game will be set in another Need for Speed open-world, known as Lake Shore and loosely based on the real-life Chicago. Of course, the local police department plays a large, antagonistic part in the game, and will be on your case if you break too many traffic rules.

Unbound, which has been in production since at least 2020, will have an offline single-player option as well as cross-play, in addition to a strong emphasis on street racing.

That single-player mode will feature a “completely new campaign structure,” as well as "immersive narrative" in which two friends are ripped apart by a robbery at a family auto shop, forcing the player to win the "ultimate street race" to reclaim a precious car.

Need for Speed Unbound is the first game in the series to be primarily developed by Guildford-based development studio Criterion since 2013 - the team is best known for classic racers such as Burnout Paradise and Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit.

When can I play it?

Need for Speed Unbound is set for release on 2 December 2022. It will be available on Xbox Series X/S, PS5 and PC.

Will it be on Xbox One and PS4?

We may be a couple of years into the lifespace of the new Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 consoles, but gamers who have yet not had a chance to upgrade to the latest machines have been well catered for, with most new games launching on both current and last-gen systems.

Unfortunately, that’s not the case with Need for Speed Unbound, and it’ll only be available for ‘current-generation’ games consoles, meaning your Xbox Series X/S or PS5.

That’s good news for those lucky enough to own one of those three consoles, as it means the development team will have been able to focus on pushing graphical features further, and not be tethered to older tech.

But those still in the ‘last-gen’ will have to get their hands on a new console - or have a PC powerful enough to run the game - to play the next Need for Speed title.

Which cars are included?

EA has revealed that there will be a grand total of 143 different cars available in the game at launch - it’s likely more will be added at a later date.

The full list of confirmed cars for Need for Speed Unbound so far is as follows: