Tomorrow’s Nintendo Direct is likely to be a fond farewell to the beloved Switch console.

Nintendo is set to hold a Direct presentation this Thursday (March 27), but fans may have to temper their expectations. The broadcast will likely focus on upcoming games for the current Switch, which has been a massive success, selling over 150m units since its release more than seven years ago.

This announcement comes just days before the more significant Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, scheduled for April 2. That event is expected to reveal more about the new console -possibly including its launch titles -following its initial unveiling in January.

While tomorrow’s presentation won’t be the main attraction, there should still be updates on at least two major upcoming Switch games - Pokemon Legends Z-A and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond.

Pokémon Legends Z-A recently had a big gameplay reveal on Pokemon Day, but there’s still more to uncover. Nintendo may share details about the game’s setting - Lumiose City, inspired by Paris - or expand on which Pokemon will benefit from Mega Evolutions.

Meanwhile, Metroid Prime 4 got its first proper showcase during a Nintendo Direct last June, after eight years in development. Fans will finally get another look at the game, which is slated for release this year. There’s a chance Nintendo could announce an official launch date during the presentation.

The previously-released Metroid Prime 3 teaser showed main character Samus Aran diving out of a spaceship designed to resemble her armored suit. She then takes on waves of aliens as the rocky terrain around her collapses.

With the game’s launch confirmed for this year, fans will be hoping for a firm release date.

To catch the Direct live, tune in via the Nintendo Direct website or Nintendo UK’s YouTube channel at 2pm on Thursday, March 27. The stream will last about 30 minutes and cover upcoming Switch releases.