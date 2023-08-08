Nintendo’s Gold Point Promotion offers players points back on game sales, which can be used to buy more games

Nintendo is hosting the Multiplayer Festival, with the Japanese gaming company offering a variety of multiplayer games for Nintendo Switch. The company is giving players the opportunity to earn double Gold Points on selected games, including hundreds of first-party and third-party multiplayer games.

Some Nintendo games will be on sale, to encourage players to pick up some multiplayer games this summer. Nintendo Switch Online members can play three multiplayer games for the Nintendo Switch for free starting on August 25 until the end of the festival on August 31.

The Gold Point Promotion runs from August 1 to midnight of Wednesday, August 16. Gold points can be earned by purchasing games for Nintendo Switch, through the Nintendo eShop , whether that is online or on the console.

Players can then use Gold Points on their next Nintendo eShop purchase by redeeming that at checkout. Those with Nintendo Switch Online memberships can earn 20% back in Gold Points on select multiplayer games, including Nintendo Switch Sports, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Players without Nintendo Switch Online will also still be rewarded, with 10% Gold Points back on purchases.

The promotion will then be moved to a Multiplayer Sale from Thursday, August 17 to August 27, with discounts on hundreds of multiplayer games. Discounted titles include Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Luigi’s Mansion 3 and Mario Party Superstars.

The Multiplayer Festival will end with Game Trials that will run from August 25 to August 31, where Nintendo Switch Online members will be invited to play three multiplayer games for free. The Game Trials will be announced on August 21, on the Multiplayer Festival hub .