Tennis, Bowling, and Swordplay make a comeback, while Football, Volleyball, and Badminton are all new

Nintendo Switch Sports may find itself in a prominent position in your video gaming library despite its cartoonish aesthetics and basic gameplay compared to other, more specialised sports titles.

But what exactly is it, and is the new Nintendo Switch game worth playing?

Here is everything you need to know about it.

What is Nintendo Switch Sports?

It's essentially a 2022 version of Wii Sports, the game that came packed with every Nintendo Wii device and showcased the machine's groundbreaking motion capabilities by allowing players to perform a variety of activities using real-world movements.

Although the novelty of motion controls has worn off since the mid-00s, Nintendo Switch Sports is likely to inspire just as many competitive family game nights with its accessible gameplay.

Whether you're hammering grandma at beach volleyball or decimating your younger brother with some crafty backspin in the game's bowling mode, Nintendo Switch Sports is a lot of fun.

Multiplayer is featured in the game both locally on the same system and online; playing with friends and random matchmaking are both possible when playing online.

Be warned though if you’re playing online: the game has already been inundated with offensive usernames.

Nintendo has already disabled the use of obvious swear words. However, in many cases, merely entering a number is sufficient to get around this.

Additionally, the game allows players to select a title from a list of pre-determined terms, although some players are getting creative with their wording.

Fans want Nintendo to change the naming filter or include a way to report problematic content.

Which sports are included?

Tennis, Bowling, and Swordplay return from Wii Sports, while Football, Volleyball, and Badminton are three new activities featured in the game.

Tennis sees you taking part in intense doubles battles, grasping your Joy-Con controller like a racket and timing your swings to fire shots past your opponent.

As you challenge relatives and friends to a bowling tournament, you'll swing your Joy-Con to roll the ball, adding a little curve by twisting your wrist.

If you're playing solo, you can choose to face a variety of difficult tasks, like moving obstructions to dodge and tight ledges to bowl along.

Your goal in Chambara (swordplay) is to push your opponent off the edge of the platform and into the water below.

In volleyball, you'll work with a partner to create openings and score points by using a Joy-Con controller to serve, bump, set, and spike the ball.

In badminton, you’ll hold your Joy-Con like a racket and compete one-on-one to see who rules the court, and in football, you'll run into position and use your Joy-Con to send the enormous ball soaring into the net.

Are any new sports on the way?

Golf will be added to Nintendo Switch Sports in a future update due out in the autumn, according to Nintendo.

In addition, a summer update will provide the ability to use the leg strap that comes bundled with the physical edition of the game in football matches.

The leg strap is only compatible with "Soccer Shootout-Mode" at present.

As for future updates , Nintendo have not commented on whether they have any more updates for the game planned further down the line.

Is it any good?

Critics gave the game "mixed to average" reviews when it was released, according to review aggregator Metacritic, where the game currently holds an approval score of 74/100.

“Nintendo Switch Sports brings a beloved series onto modern platforms with aplomb,” said NME. “Though some minigames are slightly weaker than others, some impressive standouts – namely Chambara and Football – deliver an exceptionally good time.”

Dextero said “Nintendo Switch Sports does the impossible — it builds on Wii Sports in clever ways, creating a new version for a new generation while also breathing life into dormant rivalries over a decade on.”

And GamesRadar+ was impressed by the multiplayer functionality, saying ”a well-thought-out online mode lifts Nintendo Switch Sports from being a sheer nostalgia trip, to an experience well worth the investment.”

