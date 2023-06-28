It's been 20 years since we saw a new game in the Pikmin franchise (not including 2020's enhanced deluxe version of Pikmin 3 for the Nintendo Switch, of course), but now a brand-new entry in the cutesy strategy series is almost upon us.

Created by Shigeru Miyamoto, the renowned game designer at Nintendo, the series debuted in 2001 with the release of the first game, simply titled Pikmin, for the Nintendo GameCube console, and has since become a beloved and well-known franchise with several sequels.

So what's new in Pikmin 4, when can you expect to be playing it - and will there be a demo of the game? Here is everything you need to know about it.

What is Pikmin?

In Pikmin, players control a character named Captain Olimar, a tiny astronaut who crash-lands on an unknown planet. The planet is inhabited by small, plant-like creatures called Pikmin. These Pikmin are loyal and obedient, and players can command them to perform various tasks and overcome obstacles.

The gameplay revolves around exploration, puzzle-solving and resource management, and Olimar must gather and command different types of Pikmin, each with their unique abilities, to navigate the environment, fight enemies, and complete objectives within a time limit.

You'll need to command your army of Pikmin to explore the world and solve puzzles (Image: Nintendo)

Pikmin can be used to carry objects, fight hostile creatures and solve puzzles, and come in different colours, each with their own strengths and weaknesses.

The Pikmin series is known for its charming and whimsical art style, as well as its strategic gameplay that requires players to think tactically and plan their actions carefully. The games often have a sense of urgency, as Olimar must repair his spaceship or accomplish other goals before time runs out.

Since the original game, the franchise has seen the release of sequels such as 2004's Pikmin 2 for the GameCube, and 2013's Pikmin 3 for the Wii U. The games have been well-received by both critics and players for their unique gameplay mechanics, charming characters and immersive worlds.

What happens in Pikmin 4?

In Pikmin 4, Captain Olimar finds himself in a predicament once again. While embarking on another daring adventure, he crash lands on a strange planet, leaving him stranded and in need of rescue. However, things take an unexpected turn when the Rescue Corps, dispatched to save Olimar, also suffers a crash landing on the same world.

Players take on the role of a rookie Rescue Corps recruit, and must mount a daring mission to save both Olimar and the stranded Rescue Corps members, and guide them safely back home. The upcoming game is the first in the series to give players the opportunity to create and control a custom playable character, which adds a new level of personalisation.

Pikmin 4's new 'pupmin' companion could be the star of the show (Image: Nintendo)

The new instalment also adjusts the game's day and night system. In previous entries, players needed to retreat to the safety of their ship as nightfall approached, but in Pikmin 4, they can freely explore the game's world at any time, unlocking more possibilities for discovery and strategic decision-making.

Another notable addition is a new mechanic to deploy Pikmin strategically, offering even more control and precision in navigating the world, and a closer-to-the-ground camera option, granting players a more intimate perspective of the Pikmin's adventures.

Pikmin 4 also brings with it new species of Pikmin, each possessing unique abilities that will prove invaluable in solving puzzles and overcoming enemies. The Ice Pikmin is capable of freezing both water and adversaries, opening up new avenues for exploration and combat, and Glow Pikmin serve as a protective force during the nighttime, fending off enemies and ensuring the safety of the crew.

But perhaps one of the most exciting new features is the introduction of the cute, dog-like companion (officially a "pupmin") named Oatchi, which is sure to become a valuable asset to the player, offering assistance in various ways throughout the game.

One of Oatchi's notable abilities is their strength, allowing them to carry objects that may be too heavy for the Pikmin alone; essential for solving puzzles and overcoming obstacles that require additional muscle power. Oatchi also boasts impressive swimming skills, enabling them to transport Pikmin across bodies of water and opening up new areas to explore.

When can I play Pikmin 4?

Pikmin 4 is scheduled to be released on Friday 21 July 2023. It will be available exclusively for Nintendo's Switch console.

Is there a demo?

A playable demo of Pikmin 4 will be made available for free ahead of the game's July release date, and will provide players with an opportunity to explore the game's new planet firsthand. Players will have the chance to experience the delightful addition of Oatchi, and will get a tantalising taste of what awaits in the full game.

The demo will be made available on Wednesday 28 June. It will be available to download for free through the Nintendo Switch eShop. It is predicted that the demo will go live around 3pm UK time.

