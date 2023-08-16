Sony have announced discounts on nearly 2,000 PlayStation 4 and PS5 games including Dead Island 2 and Football Manager 2023

The PlayStation August Savings sale has gone live with discounts on nearly 2,000 games. Sony have slashed the prices on games for both the PS5 and PS4, meaning that everyone can make the most of the sale.

The PlayStation sale has discounts of up to 75% on some big name games including F1 23, Dead Island 2 and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The sale runs until midnight on August 30, meaning there is still plenty of time to get your hands on some brand new games.

Here are some of the highlights from the PlayStation August Savings Sale:

PlayStation August Savings Sale

A full list of the games included in the PlayStation August Savings Sale can be found on the PlayStation website .

F1 23 - £41.99 (40% off)

Dead Island 2 Gold Edition - £55.99 (30% off)

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty - £38.49 (30% off)

Grand Theft Auto V - £16.49 (67% off)

Football Manager 2023 - £15.99 (60% off)

Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - £26.99 (70% off)

UFC 4 - £10.44 (81% off)

Gang Beasts - £6.39 (60% off)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe - £18.99 (75% off)

The Callisto Protocol - £24.74 (55% off)

No Man’s Sky - £19.99 (50% off)

Sniper Elite 5 - £27.49 (50% off)

PGA TOUR 2K23 Deluxe Edition - £22.49 (75% off)

Diablo II: Resurrected - £11.54 (67% off)

A Way Out - £4.99 (80% off)

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life - £27.99 (20% off)

Cities Skylines: Remastered - £8.24 (75% off)