Steam: PlayStation Publisher sale - Up to 75% off games including The Last of Us and Spiderman Remastered

PC gamers can save money on a host of popular PlayStation games - including The Last of Us and Spiderman Remastered

Rebecca Braybrook
By Rebecca Braybrook
3 minutes ago

Steam has launched a huge sale with up to 75% off on some PlayStation classics for PC gamers. Despite Sony not embracing PC gaming to the same extent as Microsoft, there are still a host of PlayStation exclusive games now available on Steam.

Eleven PlayStation games have been discounted as part of the PlayStation Publisher sale on Steam, with something for every type of gamer available. The sale runs until next Thursday (September 7), with plenty of time for you to get your hands on a new game or even pick up one of your favourites for the PC.

The sale comes as Sony announced the official release date for their upcoming handheld console, the PlayStation Portal. The device will be released to fans in November and will allow players ‘remote play’ from their PS5 consoles.

Here’s everything included in the Steam PlayStation Publisher Sale:

Steam have slashed the prices of a number of PlayStation games

PlayStation Publisher Sale

