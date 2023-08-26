This weekend marks the last few days of new habitats and new pocket monsters as the 2023 Pokémon GO Fest comes draws to a close

While this year’s August bank holiday has been dominated by music festivals, sporting events and even the odd train strike, Pokemon fans have one last weekend to embark on the 2023 Pokémon GO Fest, with it’s virtual event taking place today and tomorrow (August 26/27) both on your mobile phone and, in some areas, through Community events across the UK.

Pokémon GO Fest first began in 2017 as a special live event organised by Niantic, the developer of the Pokémon GO game. The inaugural event took place in Grant Park, Chicago, and was designed to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the game's release. It marked a significant milestone for the Pokémon GO community and introduced players to a new level of engagement by bringing the virtual world of the game into the real world.

The event was intended to provide a unique and immersive experience for players, allowing them to come together, socialise, and participate in various in-game activities and challenges. It featured special spawns of rare and legendary Pokémon, exclusive rewards, and collaborative tasks that required players to work together to unlock global rewards.

The success of the first Pokémon GO Fest led to its continuation in subsequent years, with each edition featuring new themes, locations, and gameplay mechanics. The event has become an annual tradition eagerly anticipated by players around the world, showcasing the game's ability to unite players from diverse backgrounds in a shared gaming experience that bridges the virtual and real worlds

What is Pokémon GO Fest?

Pokémon GO Fest is a highly anticipated annual event in the popular mobile game Pokémon GO and takes place over two days, inviting millions of players from around the world to participate in exclusive in-game adventures. During the event, players can purchase tickets that grant them access to special activities, bonuses, and rewards. The main objective of Pokémon GO Fest is to bring together trainers virtually to catch unique Pokémon, complete challenges, and unlock various event-related features.

The event also encourages players to explore their local communities by hosting meet-ups in different cities. Community Ambassadors organise gatherings where players can come together, make new friends, and engage in fun Pokémon-related activities. These meet-ups often take place in parks, landmarks, and other public spaces, providing an opportunity for players to socialise and share their love for the game.

In addition to the global and community-focused aspects, Pokémon GO Fest offers a variety of gameplay experiences that cater to both casual players and dedicated fans of the game. The event aims to foster a sense of camaraderie among players and promote outdoor exploration, making it a unique and exciting occasion for the Pokémon GO community.

Where can I meet up with other Pokemon go fans in the UK for Pokémon GO Fest?

The following locations across the United Kingdom will house Pokémon GO Fest 2023 events, as curated by the area’s respective Community Ambassadors:

Wakefield: Coronation Gardens, 10am-6pm August 26 & August 27

Ipswich: Stables Cafe, 10am-6pm August 26 & August 27

Birmingham: Cartlands Tea Rooms, 10am-7:30pm August 26 &August 27

Norwich: Norwich Castle, 9:30 am-6pm August 26 & August 27

London: English Gardens in The Regents Park, 10am-6pm August 26 & August 27

Newcastle upon Tyne: Blackett St, 10am-6pm August 26 & August 27

Edinburgh: The University of Edinburgh King’s Buildings Campus, 10am-6pm August 26 & August 27

Stockport: The Plaza, 9:45am-6pm August 26

Stockport: Gatley Park, 9:45am-6pm August 27

Bridgend: 4-5 Wyndham St, 10am-6pm August 26 & August 27

Nottingham: The Left Lion, 10am-6pm August 26 & August 27

What habitats are available at this year’s Pokémon GO Fest?

The following habitats will be available at this year’s Pokémon GO Fest, with the areas available across the weekend at the times indicated below.

Quartz Terrarium (10-11 A.M., 2-3 P.M.)

Pikachu (quartz crown)

Clefairy

Lickitung

Heracross

Miltank

Wurmple

Whismur

Skitty

Luvdisc

Shellos (East Sea)

Buneary

Audino

Foongus

Morelull

Hisuian Growlithe (ticket holder Incense only)

Pyrite Sands (11 A.M.-12 P.M., 3-4 P.M.)

Pikachu (pyrite crown)

Sandshrew

Alolan Diglett

Psyduck

Girafarig

Shuckle

Trapinch

Gible

Hippopotas

Timburr

Joltik

BInacle

Helioptile

Grubbin

Pawniard (ticket holder Incense only)

Malachite Wilderness (12-1 P.M., 4-5 P.M.)

Caterpie

Pikachu (malachite crown)

Bellsprout

Scyther

Snorlax (cowboy hat)

Spinarak

Remoraid

Roselia

Snover

Cottonee

Ferroseed

Stunfisk

Formantis

Oranguru

Carnivine (ticket holder Incense only)

Aquamarine Shores (1-2 P.M., 5-6 P.M.)

Pikachu (aquamarine crown)

Horsea

Lapras

Marill

Wobbuffet

Carvanha

Barboach

Bagon

Beldum

Shellos (West Sea)

Woobat

Tympole

Goomy

Mareanie

Pachirisu (ticket holder Incense only)

Information regarding habitats during the event are correct as of writing.