According to Downdetector, thousands of Roblox outages have been reported in the last 24 hours

Popular online gaming platform Roblox is down, with users reporting they are unable to access the game this morning (4 May).

Thousands of Roblox outage reports have been reported in the last 24 hours, according to Downdetector.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Issues with Roblox’s website accounted for 47% of the reports, while login issues accounted for a third, and server connection issues accounted for numerous others.

Here is everything you need to know about it.

What is Roblox?

Roblox is a platform that allows users to build their own games, play others' games, and discover user-generated content.

It allows users to socialise with their friends, explore virtual worlds, and engage in a wide range of games and content.

Players can also try their hand at creating their own material or cooperating with others to make their vision a reality.

Players on the platform can acquire Robux, a digital currency that allows them to purchase special goods in games, enabling game producers to profit from their efforts.

Roblox was created by David Baszucki, a Canadian who has been developing instructional physics and mechanical simulation software since 1989.

He and co-founder Erik Cassel launched the beta version of Roblox in 2006, when they began testing the first demos of “DynaBlocks”, and then rebranded the game a year later.

(Image: Roblox Corporation)

When will Roblox come back online?

The official Roblox Twitter account has yet to comment on the cause of the outage, although the investigative team claims to have discovered the core cause.

“Hi everyone, we are aware that some of you are having issues accessing Roblox,” said the Roblox Twitter account.

“Our team is actively working on it. Thanks for your patience.”

Unfortunately, the Roblox developers could not provide a timeline for when the game would be available again, but because they are completely aware of the outage, it hopefully won't be long before everything is back up and running.

A similar outage hit Roblox in 2021, with some users speculating that it may never come back online, and may have shut down for good.

The latest down time is likely to stir up similar rumours, but there are no reports that this is the case, and since the platform remains incredibly popular around the world, it seems unlikely it would just be taken offline permanently with no warning.

Has Roblox gone down before?

Roblox last suffered a major outage in October 2021, when Roblox’s investigation team found that a failure was caused “by the growth in the number of servers in our data centres”.

This resulted in “most services at Roblox” being “unable to effectively communicate and deploy”.

The outage was finally fixed on 31 October, three days after services originally went down - the outage was Roblox’s longest ever.

The game’s outage had been so lengthy, that some were speculating that Roblox may never come back online, and may have shut down for good.