Sandbox VR: Gravity MAX Wandsworth welcomes UK’s most advanced VR experience

Gravity MAX is thrilled to announce it has partnered with Sandbox VR Virtual Reality studio to bring an incredible virtual reality experience to its Wandsworth site.

Opening on Wednesday 23rd October, the ground-breaking VR studio allows groups of up to 6 players at a time to immerse themselves in one of nine exclusively designed VR experiences. The games offer the most advanced location based virtual reality games on the planet, thanks to its cutting-edge VR tech, full body tracking system, haptic feedback vests and AAA in-house games design team.

The experiences, with costs starting from £25, offers a perfect chance for groups of families, friends or colleagues to join forces as they battle different foes as part of the nine different adrenaline-pumping games experiences. Whether you want to help save the planet from an invasion of aliens, face your fears in their latest release, Deadwood PHOBIA, or take part in Netflix's official Squid Game virtual arena, at Gravity MAX anything is possible.

The Gravity MAX venue will house two Sandbox free-roam virtual arenas, with space for groups of up to six players per arena at a time. Guests will get kitted up with state-of-the-art VR headsets, haptic feedback vests and motion trackers, so they can see and feel the full reality of the experiences, whilst also being able to interact with friends inside the games. After completing their chosen experience, they'll rejoin the real world and be invited to watch the top moments of their experience back, whilst checking out the top scores in the venue's post experience booths.

And the fun doesn’t stop there at Gravity MAX! Gravity MAX in Wandsworth is a one-stop destination for action-packed entertainment and fun for all ages. Offering a wide variety of immersive activities, visitors can enjoy everything from high-speed thrills with go-karting to non-stop fun with AR Darts and AR bowling. After all the action, guests can relax and refuel at the on-site sports bar and restaurant, which serves a variety of food and drinks, making it a great spot to socialise or catch live sports on big screens.

With its diverse range of experiences, Gravity MAX Wandsworth is the ultimate destination for those seeking a day of adventure, whether you're celebrating a birthday, hosting a corporate event, or simply enjoying a day out with family and friends.

Harvey Jenkinson, Co-Founder and CEO of Gravity, commented: “We’re delighted to introduce Sandbox VR’s incredible new offering to our Wandsworth site. Whether you want to blast aliens or take on your very own Squid Game experience, this experience will provide our visitors with the very best the world of VR has to offer. Come along and try it out for yourself!”

CEO and Co-Owner of Sandbox VR's UK and Ireland franchise, Andy Scanlon commented: “We’re incredibly excited to be partnering with the team at Gravity for our third venue launch in the UK and Ireland. Our new Wandsworth location will be the perfect complement to the existing Gravity MAX offering, and an ideal place for families, friends and colleagues to come together and experience the world’s most immersive virtual reality. We can't wait to transport even more people into our universe of virtual experiences!”

Book here to try out the incredible new games on offer at Gravity Wandsworth: https://gravity-global.com/max/wandsworth/activities/immersive-gamebox