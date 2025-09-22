The first reviews for Silent Hill f have dropped - and it’s good news for horror fans.

A survival horror game, Silent Hill f is the eighth game in the series, releasing more than a decade after the previous installment, 2012’s Silent Hill: Downpour.

Silent Hill 2 was remastered last year, giving fans a taste of what was to come from the upcoming release.

Konami’s Silent Hill f sees players taking control of Hinako, a high school girl who finds her psychological trauma manifesting itself as threats that threaten to doom her sleepy Japanese village of Ebisugaoka.

Silent Hill f is releasing later this week on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. | Konami

Using the controversial Unreal Engine 5, there were concerns about how the game would perform - with the engine getting a reputation over the past few months for hosting buggy titles.

But the first reviews, coming from reputable publications like IGN and PC Gamer, are overwhelmingly positive, praising the game for its bone-chilling atmosphere and monster design.

Writing for IGN, Tristan Ogilvie said: “What unfolds is an utterly absorbing adventure, tautly paced and packed with surprises including some moments of genuinely unsettling body horror and torture - seriously, there’s one particularly grisly moment in here that makes Heavy Rain’s infamous pinky-severing scene seem like little more than a paper cut.

“It all builds to a thoroughly harrowing conclusion at the end of Hinako’s nine-hour journey that left me with plenty of disturbing thoughts to process.”

Micael McWhertor from Polygon added: “Silent Hill f keeps hope alive: It’s a powerful, beautiful, and devastating new entry in Konami’s long-running psychological horror franchise. f honors the spirit of Silent Hill, while taking enough chances with its formula to feel optimistic about future entries from Konami.

“For even the most casual of Silent Hill fans, it’s a must-play.”

What is Silent Hill f’s rating on Metacritic?

Metacritic, similar to other review aggregation sites like Rotten Tomatoes, serves as a good yardstick for what the wider community thinks of a new game.

At the time of publication, based on 65 critics’ reviews, Silent Hill f has a Metacritic score of 85.

The main fault being found with the game so far is with the combat, which has been described by some publications as “clunky”.

When is Silent Hill f released?

Those who have been waiting for a new horror game to release need not hang around for too much longer.

While the review embargo was today, the game is being released in full on Thursday, September 25, with early access beginning tomorrow (Tuesday, September 23).

Silent Hill f will be available for purchase on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.