Steam have announced huge savings on games by solo developers and micro-studios - including savings on Stardew Valley

Steam has announced huge savings in its Tiny Teams Sale which has seen discounts on beloved games such as Stardew Valley. The sale includes games by solo developers and micro-studios with discounts on a host of games and even some free demos.

The event is being presented by Yogscast Games, who are known for titles like Time to Morp and Aces & Adventures. Steam is an online video game distribution service and storefront by Valve, which has thousands of games for sale on their website.

One of the highlighted games in the sale is ConcernedApe’s Stardew Valley, which has been a cosy game classic.

The farming simulator gives the player an inherited plot that was inherited from your late grandfather. Players will make friends with the town’s villagers, whilst growing crops, raising animals and exploring mines.

Here’s everything included in the Steam Tiny Teams Sale:

Steam Tiny Teams Sale