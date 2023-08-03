Telling news your way
Steam Wholesome Games Sale: Cosy game discounts including Lake and Unpacking

Steam are offerings some great savings on cosy games including the much-loved Lake and Unpacking

2 minutes ago

Steam is hosting a Wholesome Games Sale which has seen some great discounts on some much-loved indie games. The sale runs until August 7 and gives players the opportunity to pick up many cosy games.

Games are discounted up to 90% with some big fan favourites being included, such as Lake and Unpacking. Over 200 games have been discounted, meaning there is something in there for everyone to enjoy.

Here’s just a handful of some of the great cosy games in the Wholesome Games Sale:

What’s in the Steam Wholesome Games Sale

Steam are hosting a Wholesome Games Sale with a host of cosy games discounted
