West Sussex podcast may have revealed GTA 6 is coming in 2025
Lloyd is a full-time interviewer who uses YouTube to upload his podcast episodes with celebrities. His most recent interview with actor Johnny Ray Gill, who’s know for working on GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 in the past, hinted at the release of the anticipated GTA 6.
For readers who may not be aware, Grand Theft Auto is an action-adventure video game series. It is an open-world game with cities, where you can play a story mode, online lobby games and mini-games.
The next edition of the series is greatly anticipated by gamers worldwide, with the only one trailer released by game developer Rockstar amassing over 228 million views.
On Lloyd’s Check It TV channel, Johnny Ray Gill was asked about his next involvement in a project. He said: “I will say this, stay on the lookout…
“I can’t say anything, but there’s another situation happening (winking at the same time) in that (gaming) world that may be coming out in 2025, 2026 that I’m really hyped about.”
This leak about his potential involvement of GTA 6 and that it could be coming next year sent the internet into a frenzy with numerous gaming websites picking up the story, including GAMINGBible.
Responding to the story's virality, Chichester man Lloyd said: “Lots of sites have picked up the story and it’s been really good. There’s a lot of people very excited about GTA 6 and I didn’t expect the question to get picked up as much as it has!”
