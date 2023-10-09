Forza Motorsport will feature an extensive roster of over 500 vehicles

It's time to gear up (pun very much intended) for the release of the latest instalment in the Forza Motorsport series, a series which has set the standard for realistic and simulation-style racing gameplay, boasting stunning graphics and an extensive roster of cars and tracks.

But what exactly is new in the upcoming 2023 release, and when and how you can get your hands on this exciting addition to the series? Here is everything you need to know about it.

What is Forza Motorsport?

Forza Motorsport is a series of racing video games developed by Turn 10 Studios and published by Microsoft Studios, known for its realistic and simulation-style racing gameplay, high-quality graphics and extensive car and track selection.

Motorsport games are designed to offer a realistic driving experience, incorporating features like accurate physics simulation, realistic car handling and dynamic weather conditions to create an immersive racing experience.

The games feature a vast and diverse collection of cars from various manufacturers - ranging from classic and vintage models to modern sports cars and supercars - which players can customise and tune to suit their preferences and racing style.

Motorsport games also include a variety of tracks and locations from around the world, which are meticulously recreated with attention to detail, providing a lifelike racing environment. The games are also known for their stunning graphics, including realistic lighting effects and attention to visual detail.

What's new in Forza Motorsport?

The Forza Motorsport series made its debut on 3 May 2005, with the release of the first game in the series - simply titled "Forza Motorsport" - and the series has seen several sequels and spin-off titles.

Despite being the eighth mainline entries in the franchise, and being the sequel to 2017's Forza Motorsport 7, 2023's new entry is simply going by the name "Forza Motorsport".

On release, Forza Motorsport will feature an extensive roster of over 500 vehicles, a diverse lineup that comprises approximately 80 vehicles spanning different eras and racing categories, with more than 100 making their debut in the series.

Each new game builds upon the series' realism and quality, and Forza Motorsport is set to deliver a cutting-edge experience with a range of features including real-time ray tracing, dynamic tire wear and time-of-day systems, enhanced damage models with more defined damage effects, and realistic dirt accumulation on vehicles.

Motorsport will also cater to both solo and multiplayer enthusiasts, offering a single-player career mode for those seeking a personal racing journey, and various online multiplayer modes for competitive racing action.

When can I play Forza Motorsport?

Those who opted for the Premium Edition of the game have been able to gain Early Access to Forza Motorsport since 5 October.

But those who have decided to go with the Standard of Deluxe Editions will have to wait until Tuesday 10 October to get their hands on the game.

When will Forza Motorsport be on Game Pass?

Forza Motorsport will be launching on Xbox Game Pass on Tuesday 10 October for Xbox Series X/S, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming. This release date applies to the standard edition of Forza Motorsport and is accessible both to Game Pass subscribers and those who have purchased the game separately.

The game will become available to play through Xbox Game Pass at 12.01am UK time on 10 October.