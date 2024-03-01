Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s safe to say that the entire Wonka Experience ordeal that many Glaswegian families experienced earlier this week has swept the imaginations of the world. From late night talk shows in the United States to an array of interviews now being conducted with the actors playing Wonka and “depressed Oompa Loompa in a meth lab,” it was only a matter of time before the entire experience was captured in virtual form.

Animal Crossing users can now experience the entire ordeal from the comforts of their own homes, as Haztecamarera has taken all the imagery that was taken from the debacle and recreated it for those “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” fans.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Haztecamarera has recreated such infamous photos including the Glasgow Wonka, said Oompa Loompa and a litany of props and items within the game to offer a cute, if not accurately underwhelming island based on the debacle.

The user mentioned a threat that included videos of the villain of the show, a devious chocolate maker named The Unknown. According to the user, The Unknown lives in the walls of Wonka's off-kilter factory (a nod to the horrifying masked entity that appeared behind a full-length mirror.)

However, the Animal Crossing: New Horizons version of The Unknown is considerably more charming than the masked entity at the actual event. The Scare reaction added in a New Horizons Halloween event comes across as more cute than creepy.

Bill Coull, who is the Director of House of Illuminati - the company that organised the “experience” - expressed his deep disappointment earlier this week after the event he had organized turned out to be a huge letdown. The event, which charged £35 per ticket, was held in a nearly empty warehouse in Glasgow with just a few posters, a rainbow decoration, and a bouncy castle.

