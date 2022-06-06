Having trouble finding the solution to today’s daily Wordle game? We’re here to help...

Among rumours that popular online puzzle game Wordle has become harder since its jump to the New York Times, daily answers to the game can sometimes be harder to come by.

It’s probably a bit of a coincidence that the game appears to be more difficult since falling under the publisher’s custody, but with the occasional double letter to contend with - not to mention the American spellings of otherwise English words - some days can certainly be trickier than others.

I imagine there will be two types of people visiting this article.

Firstly, those who have successfully worked out the Wordle of the day in six attempts or less (congratulations), but are stumped by a rather obtuse solution’s definition.

To those people I say, “welcome, come on in, let me explain to you what today’s five-letter answer means”.

Then there will be the people who have given up on placing five letters in the correct answer and found their way here looking for a way to spoil themselves to the result.

Those people really should think about heading back to the game and giving it a good, honest go. Where’s the fun in cheating? You’re only cheating yourself.

(To get you started, here are 12 strong starting words that are mathematically proven to give you an edge.)

Whatever your motivations for visiting, below you’ll find the solution to today’s Wordle puzzle (do be sure to check you’re looking at the right one though!), as well as an explanation of what that word means.

We’ll update this article daily, so be sure to bookmark it and come back for tomorrow’s solution! We’ve also listed all of the previous Wordle solutions for 2022 at the bottom of this page.

Here is everything you need to know.

What is Wordle?

Firstly, a little context on the game itself.

Wordle is an online brain teaser which lies somewhere between a crossword and a sudoku puzzle.

Anyone who knows the game Mastermind, which employs the use of coloured pegs, will instantly be familiar with the premise of Wordle.

The objective of the game is to guess the secret word in six tries, using a series of hints to figure it out.

If any of your letters are highlighted as green, that means that you’ve got the right letter in the right place.

If any of the letters are highlighted as yellow, that means that those letters are in the word, but they’re currently in the wrong place.

Finally, if any of your letters are highlighted as grey, it means that those letters aren’t included anywhere in the secret word.

You can play Wordle on the New York Times’ website . There is only one puzzle released each day, so you’ll need to check the website again the following day to continue playing along.

Users are sharing how many tries it took for them to crack the puzzle on social media, as, after it’s been solved, the website offers players the option to share their results.

This share option generates an emoji grid which replicates the colour pattern found on your completed puzzle, using the black, yellow and green emoji boxes.

Sharing like this allows players to share their results entirely spoiler-free. Users will also include what edition of Wordle it is and how many guesses they took, for example, “Wordle 187 4/6”.

Today’s Wordle answer / spoiler below...

What is today’s Wordle?

Today’s solution is perfect for a Monday morning return to work after the four-day bank holiday Jubilee weekend.

The Wordle for 6 June 2022 is “GLOOM”.

What does ‘gloom’ mean?

The Cambridge Dictionary defines “gloom” as “feelings of great unhappiness and loss of hope”.

It can also mean “a situation in which it is nearly dark and difficult to see well”.

