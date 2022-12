Having trouble finding the solution to today’s daily Wordle game? We’re here to help...

Firstly, those who have successfully worked out the Wordle of the day in six attempts or less (congratulations), but are stumped by a rather obtuse solution’s definition.

To those people I say, “welcome, come on in, let me explain to you what today’s five-letter answer means”.

Then there will be the people who have given up on placing five letters in the correct answer and found their way here looking for a way to spoil themselves to the result.

Those people really should think about heading back to the game and giving it a good, honest go. Where’s the fun in cheating? You’re only cheating yourself.

(To get you started, here are 12 strong starting words that are mathematically proven to give you an edge.)

Whatever your motivations for visiting, below you’ll find the solution to today’s Wordle puzzle (do be sure to check you’re looking at the right one though!), as well as an explanation of what that word means.

We’ll update this article daily, so be sure to bookmark it and come back for tomorrow’s solution! We’ve also listed all of the previous Wordle solutions for 2022 at the bottom of this page.

Here is everything you need to know.

What is Wordle?

Firstly, a little context on the game itself.

Wordle is an online brain teaser which lies somewhere between a crossword and a sudoku puzzle.

Anyone who knows the game Mastermind, which employs the use of coloured pegs, will instantly be familiar with the premise of Wordle.

The objective of the game is to guess the secret word in six tries, using a series of hints to figure it out.

If any of your letters are highlighted as green, that means that you’ve got the right letter in the right place.

If any of the letters are highlighted as yellow, that means that those letters are in the word, but they’re currently in the wrong place.

Finally, if any of your letters are highlighted as grey, it means that those letters aren’t included anywhere in the secret word.

You can play Wordle on the New York Times’ website . There is only one puzzle released each day, so you’ll need to check the website again the following day to continue playing along.

Users are sharing how many tries it took for them to crack the puzzle on social media, as, after it’s been solved, the website offers players the option to share their results.

This share option generates an emoji grid which replicates the colour pattern found on your completed puzzle, using the black, yellow and green emoji boxes.

Sharing like this allows players to share their results entirely spoiler-free. Users will also include what edition of Wordle it is and how many guesses they took, for example, “Wordle 187 4/6”.

Today’s Wordle answer / spoiler below...

What is today’s Wordle?

The Wordle for 29 December 2022 is “HAVOC”.

What does 'havoc' mean?

The Cambridge Dictionary defines “havoc” as “confusion and lack of order, especially causing damage or trouble.”

