It doesn't look as if major games like Starfield will be made available through the new tier

As Microsoft continues to reshuffle its Xbox Game Pass subscription model - the model that allows subscribers access to a library of over 100 downloadable games so long as they're signed up - it seems a new, cheaper tier could be in the works.

That's according to a Windows Central article (that has since been removed) that claimed to let slip details of "Xbox Game Pass Core", a tier that will effectively replace Microsoft's current Xbox Live Gold service.

Rumours around a possible merger of Game Pass and Gold have circulated for months, and the latest leak would seem to answer the question of what that eventual new model may look like. But what exactly could the new tier offer, and how much will it cost? Here is everything you need to know about it.

When is Xbox Game Pass Core expected to start?

According to the Windows Central article - again, long since taken down - Game Pass Gold is expected to launch on Friday 1 September 2023.

As mentioned, none of the above - or below - information is officially confirmed at the time of writing, but we'll update this article as and when more concrete information becomes available.

How much will it cost?

The new Game Pass Core tier is expected to be made available for the same current price as Xbox Live Gold. In the UK, Gold starts for as little as £6.99 a month, though net savings can be made by opting to pay for three months at a time for £17.99.

What features will it include?

Seeing as Xbox Game Pass Core looks to be essentially a rebranding of Gold, it's expected that it will come with the same features. So that includes online console multiplayer - allowing you to play games with or against your friends online - as well as member exclusive deals and discounts.

However, it looks as though the Games with Gold offer - which gifted users two free Xbox games per month to keep as long as they were subscribed - is coming to an end. That might not necessarily be a bad thing, with recent offerings through Games with Gold severely lacking in quality compared to some of its earlier offers.

The big change to Gold is of course that Core will feature a library of Xbox Game Pass games for users to download and play on their consoles for as long as their subscription is active.

Which games will be included?

Being a 'core' subscription tier, it's sensible to expect that not all the bells and whistles of more costly Game Pass subscriptions will be made available through Game Pass Core.

That seems to be extending to the games that will be on offer too, with Game Pass' strong library of titles diminished by quite some margin for those who opt to take the money-saving option.

For comparison's sake, the higher tiers of Xbox Game Pass boast 100+ games, including blockbuster, first-party Xbox games like upcoming space-faring RPG Starfield making their appearance on the service the day they are released worldwide.

But Xbox Game Pass Core looks to be offering only "25+" games, with some of the service's biggest titles absent from the reported list. For example, Forza Horizon 4 will be made available, but its more recent successor - Forza Horizon 5 - will not.

It's a similar situation for Halo 5: Guardians and Halo Infinite. And probably means that should Call of Duty ever come to Game Pass, it also won't be included with Core.

At the time of writing, these are the games that will reportedly be available through Xbox Game Pass Core:

Among Us

Descenders

Dishonoured 2

DOOM Eternal

Fable Anniversary

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Forza Horizon 4

Gears 5

Grounded

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Wars 2

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Human Fall Flat

INSIDE

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Psychonauts 2

State of Decay 2

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited