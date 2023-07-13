George Armstrong: BBC’s Grange Hill star dies aged 60

George Armstrong, best known as Alan Humphries in Grange Hill, died on July 11 following a battle with leukaemia. The 60-year-old British actor appeared in the BBC children television drama between 1978 and 1982 and again in 1983 for its spin-off series, Tucker Luck.

Born in London, Armstrong started acting at an early age but got his first notable role as Hubert Lane in 1977’s Just William. He starred alongside Bonnie Langford in the television adaptation.

His last appearance on TV culminated in his role as PC Driscoll in The Bill in 1989. Shortly after he pursued a career as a technical theatre manager at Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts in Woking.

The announcement was shared by a Grange Hill fan page on social media, it read: “I’ve just heard the very sad news that George Armstrong aka Alan Humphries passed away yesterday. RIP George. A true Grange Hill legend.”

Fans flocked to the comments to share their admiration for the actor. One replied: “A character from my childhood. Such sad news, thoughts with his family and Grange Hill friends.”