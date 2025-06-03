The full Glastonbury line-up has been announced - and so many people want to check it that the website has crashed.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement on the Glastonbury website says: “We’ve just unveiled the full Glastonbury 2025 line-up featuring over 3,000 performances across dozens of stages at this year’s Festival.”

However, the line-up page is not loading - it returns a Server 504 error which is often seen when a website experiences heavy traffic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the confirmed acts are The 1975, Neil Young and Olivia Rodrigo - who will close the festival - as well as Charli XCX, Doechii, Rod Stewart, Loyle Carner, The Prodigy and Wolf Alice.

Several slots are marked TBA - which will no doubt fuel rumours about who may be appearing. Pulp, who performed an era-defining set in 1995, have a new album out this week but are not listed on the line-up, for example - so could be prime candidates.

Controversial Irish rappers Kneecap remain on the line-up, despite being kicked off the bill at Glasgow's TRNSMT festival following a well-publicised row over their political statements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coldplay headlined the final night of Glastonbury last year. | Getty Images

The organisers statement continues: “This year’s Festival will begin with two opening ceremonies on the Wednesday night. In a world still challenged by global events, the traditional opening ceremony in the Green Fields’ Sacred Space in the King’s Meadow will see the Flame of Hope – which unites 15 sacred flames from around the world – honoured with a thousand voices who will unite in a powerful mantra for Peace to create a collective sense of unity, love, and purpose, culminating in the fireworks display at 10.45pm.

“That same evening, the Pyramid Stage arena will welcome a stunning Theatre & Circus show for the first time since 1990. Look To The Skies will present a breathtaking aerial odyssey, with highwire walkers, acrobats and incredible circus performances. This unforgettable shared experience of energy, emotion and spectacle will be followed by the fireworks at 10.45pm.

“The following day, Thursday, at 12:30pm, the Green Fields ask you to join them in the Sacred Space to create the Biggest Mantra for Peace ever seen at Glastonbury Festival – to demonstrate compassion and solidarity with those living in conflict and create a moment of reflection and celebration of peace, hope and unity.”